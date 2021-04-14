Our view: Rutgers among first universities to add COVID vaccine to required list

Americans would have benefited from a better understanding of basic science and epidemic medical science in particular at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. That would have helped limit much unsavory and harmful politicization, especially when crucial decisions must be made with too little information or experience.
Fortunately the value of vaccines in preventing serious and potentially fatal disease is widely recognized and accepted, so the trend of colleges and universities requiring students to be vaccinated should be largely immune to political posturing and dispute.
Rutgers University was among the first to announce that students attending in person in the fall would need to be immunized against COVID. The details will sound familiar to parents of schoolchildren, who are required to get a list of immunizations to attend school. Rutgers will require proof of COVID vaccination, and will allow exemptions (expected to be rare) for medical or religious reasons.
Colleges ordinarily require immunization of their students, notably for contagious and dangerous bacterial meningitis. Basic childhood immunizations for polio, diphtheria, tetanus and whooping cough also are commonly needed.
Universities put students together indoors in close quarters, for classes, dining, housing and a host of other reasons. Making it highly unlikely for the coronavirus to spread in those settings is sensible and easy. Rutgers has gotten state permission to administer the vaccine on campus, once a supply is secured.
While it’s true that the young adults who make up the vast majority of the college student population are at low risk from COVID-19, their risk from very rare side effects of the vaccine is much lower still.
These reasons make a compelling case for vaccinating students before the fall semester. Making a case for adults in general would be far more difficult, if not impossible for a pathogen with such a relatively low mortality rate. Note that Rutgers isn’t requiring university staff to be vaccinated, just strongly urging them to do so.
The COVID virus will probably become less dangerous to people and eventually be regarded like the flu — causing a significant and unfortunate number of deaths mainly among those with special risks, like many other illnesses. Making decisions about it without political distortions should be much easier then.
