Our view: Route 42, your tax dollars at work forever

Then in March, a major piece of the project -- a retaining wall supporting a high-arching ramp to connect highways -- collapsed. For once, drivers could be thankful the Direct Connection roadways hadn’t been opened yet.

The collapse blocked a lane on I-295 and stopped work on the project. The state hired a forensic engineering firm to determine the cause of the collapse. A new schedule and estimate of costs for the project can’t be made until after the report is finished (already overdue more than a month).

At $900 million and 15 years long before the collapse, the Direct Connection is on track to be New Jersey’s costliest and longest roadway project. NJ Spotlight recently said, “It seems likely the project will eventually rival or exceed Boston’s notorious ‘Big Dig’ that took from 1991 to 2006 to build two long tunnels to take interstate highways under the city.”

N.J. Department of Transportation Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti said that while everyone must accept that it will take longer, “We are going to do our very best to minimize that, and try to wrap this project up quickly.” By quickly, perhaps she means a decade from now.

Some longtime South Jersey drivers already wondered if they would live long enough to see this crucial intersection properly designed and completed.

Funding isn’t the only infrastructure challenge facing New Jersey.