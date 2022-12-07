Our view: Rough start’s a good start for problem-solving CitiStat in Atlantic City

The October announcement that the CitiStat government improvement program would be used in Atlantic City was greeted with enthusiasm and optimism. The N.J. Department of Community Affairs is partnering with the city and Stockton University to deploy a proven computer-data-driven system for tracking public-reported problems and ensuring the accountability to get them addressed.

Many American cities have benefited from CitiStat the past two decades. Its blend of technology and practical common sense seem like just the thing to help Atlantic City get the most out of its more limited resources since its near-bankruptcy and state takeover of its finances.

Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, who as DCA commissioner leads state oversight of the city, said CitiStat could be transformative for the city. Atlantic City can use it and the new CompStat program for police “to effectively examine quality-of-life concerns affecting neighborhoods and, in the process, make Atlantic City a better place to buy a home, raise children, establish a business or take a vacation.”

Few with a stake or interest in Atlantic City would get their hopes up too much no matter how promising is a new initiative. Proposals to improve the city are easy and plentiful, ones that work as promised are difficult and rare.

Sure enough, the start last month of CitiStat didn’t fail to disappoint many.

Residents and business owners were encouraged to report problems to the program online (at the Atlantic City website www.acnj.gov by clicking on Report A Concern), or by using the GovAlert apps for phones that is downloadable from that page. They were assured that city government department heads would be at the CitiStat meetings every two weeks to report on the concerns received and how they’re being addressed.

But when people arrived at the first CitiStat meeting in a hall at Stockton University, the department heads to address any of the reported problems weren’t there. The New Jersey State League of Municipalities convention was in town and was monopolizing their time.

This is understandable, but let us report a concern right now: Someone in state or city government (or both) should be avoiding such obvious conflicts by checking calendars.

It was left to Police Chief James Sarkos and IT Director Patrick Quinlan to face the disappointed public participants and do what they could to get the CitiStat process started.

At the next meeting last Wednesday, all of the city department directors were in attendance. The public was told concerns could only be reported directly into the GovPilot system online, and no complaints made before the first meeting were in the system.

There were still plenty of concerns logged in those two weeks -- 88 of them, of which only 6 were addressed and closed. We can hear the skeptics reading the headline and saying that’s Atlantic City for you.

But 76 issues are in the process of being addressed, including things like streetlights out, cables down, potholes and housing violations. Debris on private properties drew the most complaints at 26. Inspectors have visited all the properties, notifying owners and issuing summonses as appropriate.

So far, so good. In fact, so far the CitiStat program looks excellent. Face it, if the program had a smooth start with not many concerns that would suggest it wasn’t really needed. Local governments could field complaints and reliably address them even in the days before computers and smartphones, and many did -- often with the assistance of local newspapers keeping an eye on them for the public. Think of CitiStat as a good government training program as much as digital information management.

Of course CitiStat will take time to get up to speed in Atlantic City. City government culture must change a little for the better, and when as it does there will be significant improvements for residents, businesses, visitors and even those in that government.

The city should tweak the process a bit by enabling those without computers or smartphones to report a concern. Most such people should first look to family and friends to easily help them fill out the online form. If that’s not possible, try the library and its helpful staff. But there should be someone at City Hall who could type the Report A Concern form if a resident occasionally makes the effort to bring their concern in person.

We’re still full of hope for this piece of the Atlantic City improvement puzzle. We’ll be surprised if we’re not praising its significant results brought about by the state, the city and Stockton by spring.