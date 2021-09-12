Our view: Rising fatalities make bike path network a must

A fast-growing segment of residents and visitors is poised to become another big constituency for bike-path networks.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

We noted recently the brisk rise in electric power personal transport of all kinds, including e-bikes and motorized skateboards, scooters and balance wheels. These get more people onto recreational paths and give them greater range when they get there.

Only experienced cyclists are likely to take that 40-mile ride from Atlantic County to Cape May that’s coming someday. But with an electric motor assist and the possibility of a recharge while in the Victorian resort, bike touring on the beautiful Cape will become easy for many with a pedaling assist. As we’ve said before, bike tour businesses can’t be far behind.

So far, the safety record of battery-powered personal vehicles looks similar to that of the human-powered originals. The first fatality we’ve seen in the newspaper occurred last month in Millville when a motorized bicycle rider hit a pickup truck.

But make no mistake, the rise of distracted driving in this age of smartphone obsession is killing and injuring a sharply increasing number of people outside the safety of cars and trucks.