Our view: Return to nature fitting spiritual end for Cape May Point religious retreat

Mullock said he would like to see the building preserved and converted into a nonprofit nature and environmental center. As a commissioner, he led an application for a federal grant for that purpose.

There already are a number of good nature and environmental centers at the Jersey Shore and they are challenged to maintain the funding and support to carry out their missions. Resources would be better directed to them than creating another.

The small fraction of the building’s history as a nursing home for minorities, inspiring and interesting as it is, seems a slender reason for the expense and effort of extensively renovating a wooden building more than 130 years old.

Then there is the location, just feet away from the water where Delaware Bay meets the Atlantic Ocean. The building is at great risk from erosion, and preventing that would add another major expense.

It also borders on Cape May Point State Park, which fits well with the sisters’ plan to return it to nature.