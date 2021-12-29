Our view: Return to calmer, careful driving needed

Almost 90% of first responders told AAA they feel unsafe, that their lives are being threatened because motorists don’t move over or slow down when passing them as they work. That is a 50% increase in those threatened and unsafe from the 2018 AAA survey before the pandemic.

Brett Nolls, the Hamilton Township public works director, said, “You have to protect yourself. You have to play defense at all times. You can’t rely on the motorist to do the right thing. … Educating the public is very difficult.”

And yet, when drivers are asked about whether they move over if possible or slow down when passing roadside workers, they nearly all say they do -- almost 90% in the AAA survey of them.

The reluctance of people to admit bad behavior to a survey taker or anyone else is well-known, so self-reporting probably inflates the level of compliance. What does related data say?

In the decade or so since New Jersey joined the rest of the states with its Move Over Law, its enforcers have issued more than 28,000 citations for violations, according to the state Division of Highway Safety. That must be a tiny fraction of the number of drivers failing to slow or move over.