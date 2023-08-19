Even in an era of elderly athletes continuing to compete into their 90s and beyond, Dr. Marc Plotnick’s choice of retirement work almost boggles the mind.

After a career of practicing medicine, Plotnick, 68, has started another in an occupation dominated by muscular teens and young adults -- lifeguard at the Jersey Shore. Needless to say, when he earned a spot this year on the famous Atlantic City Beach Patrol, he became its oldest ever rookie lifeguard.

The good doctor’s work trajectory is one of those did-you-see stories people love to share. All who appreciate it can benefit from Dr. Plotnick’s example of maintaining fitness throughout life and into advancing age.

Marc Plotnick grew up in Philadelphia, became a doctor of internal medicine (eventually retiring at Virtua Hospital in Voorhees) and spent summers at the Jersey Shore. Long a strong swimmer, he set a goal of joining the lifeguards there when he retired from medicine.

Some in his family were skeptical, but when he passed the beach patrol’s rigorous running and swimming tests they all were thrilled.

The hard-working Atlantic City Beach Patrol has led the state in ocean rescues and medical assistance calls since its founding in 1891. On Plotnick’s second shift as a guard this summer, he took part in three rescues, including a rescue of two children caught in a rip current. The first guard in the water, he went for the kid farthest out. “As I’m going, he’s going farther and farther and farther. I had to swim to get this kid,” he told a Press reporter. He and his fellow guards returned with both kids to beach-crowd applause.

Plotnick stepped up his fitness to meet the challenge of his retirement career, losing 25 pounds through cardio and strength exercises.

There is abundant evidence in medical science that consistent exercise benefits older people. Lack of it can accelerate loss of physical function and basic performance. Studies have found that an appropriately athletic lifestyle contributes to improved general satisfaction with life.

Research by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has shown activity improves physical, emotional and social health and reduces the risk of hospitalization.

“Sports can provide a great way for aging adults to improve their cardiovascular health, musculoskeletal strength and even coordination and balance. Not to mention, it’s a great opportunity to be social,” according to Rachel Tavel, a doctor of physical therapy and health adviser to Forbes magazine.

Women especially benefit from activities that demand enough strength to increase bone mineral density. Resistance training with weights or bands, and balance strengthening, are particularly helpful. The latter reduces the risk of falling, which increases with aging and may diminish a person’s functional independence .

Particular sports and recreations that are safe and within the level of mobility for many older Americans include pickleball (the fastest growing U.S. sport), golf and swimming. Pickleball has been found to increase coordination and agility, and reduce levels of depression. Playing for an hour three times a week brings marked improvements in cardiorespiratory fitness and cholesterol levels.

Everyone, no matter their body type or level of mobility, can benefit from activity appropriate for them. This remains true as the years add up. Too many overly assume that older means weaker or less capable. Among those who run in ultramarathons, the peak age for performance is an astonishing 50 years. Runners older than 70 have finished famous races of more than 100 miles or 48 hours endurance.

Dr. Marc Plotnick’s example is great in its results and widely applicable in its approach. “My thoughts were mostly just to get into the best shape I could,” he said. “My mental approach during the school, the test and the academy was to take it one thing at a time and one activity at a time.”

Now his fellow Atlantic City lifeguards call him “Marc the Beast,” and he’s looking forward to protecting bathers next year as long as his body and personal life allow it.

Just a touch of that beast within would give many older people healthier and happier lives.