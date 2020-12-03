Our view: Restaurant hours limit makes no sense, seems aimed at casinos

Gov. Phil Murphy’s insistence on restricting South Jersey the same as COVID hot spot North Jersey continues to cause a lot of unnecessary economic damage. Thousands were laid off, jobs were eliminated and businesses were pushed to the brink of insolvency and beyond for no meaningful reduction in pandemic hospitalizations and deaths.

Even given that denial of COVID science, however, Murphy’s prohibition of dining and drinking after 10 p.m. looks bizarrely pointless and aimed at the state’s casino industry.

How can this make sense scientifically? That would have to mean that the usual dining hours of 5 to 9 p.m., when almost all dining out occurs, pose less risk of coronavirus spread.

Bars are a well-known risk for the coronavirus because they bring people close together indoors for longer than 15 minutes — often much longer and seldom wearing a mask (hard to drink through a mask). Even for bars, though, how can Murphy think that they’re OK before 10 p.m. but unacceptable afterward? If he has a shred of scientific backing for this seemingly arbitrary dividing line, he should share it.