Our view: Require NJ drivers to move over for the safety of pedestrians and bicyclists

But the long list of attempts to get New Jersey drivers to adequately consider the safety of others shows that this won’t be anything near a panacea either.

More than a decade ago the state required motorists to come to a complete stop for pedestrians in any crosswalk, marked or not, without a traffic signal. The Legislature acted after Casey Feldman, 21, was struck and killed by a distracted driver as she crossed a street in Ocean City. Yet last week, just a block from where she was killed, drivers were still speeding through intersections past pedestrians in crosswalks.

The digital info company Life360 in 2018 found that New Jersey drivers are the most distracted in the nation -- in other words, the most negligent of the safety of others. They were using their phones on average once every 4.7 miles.

New Jersey around that time urged people to report distracted drivers by calling its #77 dangerous driving tip line. Then police department enforcement initiatives issued more than 15,000 tickets for phone use while driving and 7,000 for careless driving.

We lamented in a 2010 editorial that New Jersey is “a state where aggressive driving and unyielding personalities are, like it or not, part of the state identity.”