Our view: Relocation of drug addict needle exchange from Atlantic City Tourism District is long overdue

The need to relocate the needle exchange program for drug addicts out of the Atlantic City Tourism District has been obvious for a decade. Doing so is a crucial and necessary part of the reinvention of New Jersey’s gaming capital as a destination resort.
Atlantic City and state officials have worked for years to get it done, but without the necessary level of cooperation from the nonprofit South Jersey AIDS Alliance that partners with the city on the service. Two years ago we praised officials for the patience and carefulness of their efforts. Now it’s time to be firm, for the tough love that serves the full public interest.
Nine years ago the late former city mayor and then state Sen. Jim Whelan made it clear the relocation needed to happen, saying in these pages, “Atlantic City cannot be the economic engine for the region with an economy based on tourism if it is the premier site of social agencies that serve the homeless.”
Significant progress has been made. It took a few years but the region’s premier addiction treatment program, the John Brooks Recovery Center, relocated to Mays Landing with a branch in Pleasantville. The center has remained a success and helped pioneer treatment at the Atlantic County jail that has been a model for the rest of the state.
The city and the state Casino Reinvestment Development Authority that oversees the Tourism District have worked with the South Jersey AIDS Alliance for years to find other locations, but the organization has refused them all.
Atlantic City Council this month finally started to do what’s necessary, introducing an ordinance to end support for keeping the needle exchange amid the city’s millions of visitors and vacationers. Council President George Tibbitt said he recently found 52 syringes discarded by addicts on the ground in a single block-long alley.
There’s no question that providing drug addicts with clean new hypodermic syringes is a public benefit, one that reduces the incidence of HIV and hepatitis among those injecting narcotics. Connecting with addicts also may help get them into treatment, although the city program has the second-lowest rate of successful drug treatment referrals among the state’s seven needle exchange programs (set up as a pilot effort, one that has become permanent without the needed additional sites).
Providing this service to the entire region in the middle of the resort that anchors its tourism industry, however, is absurd. That guarantees that addicts from throughout South Jersey and beyond will gather there.
The South Jersey AIDS Alliance has said a recent survey of its clients had found 40% don’t live in Atlantic City, and that 90% travel less than 2 miles to get its services. We suspect most of its addict clients now living in the city came there from elsewhere.
Why shouldn’t they? The needle exchange also provides a place to shower, get food and do their laundry. A life of addiction in a seaside resort must be more appealing than one in Camden or Newark.
This is unfair to the families and other residents of Atlantic City and to the many thousands of people in the region directly dependent on the appeal of the city as a seaside gaming resort and its success.
Tibbitt put the choice perfectly. “Either we are a tourist attraction or social service attraction.”
City Council has made the right choice, and the state and its people should fully support it. Relocate the addiction services out of the Tourism District now.
