Our view: Relocation of drug addict needle exchange from Atlantic City Tourism District is long overdue

The need to relocate the needle exchange program for drug addicts out of the Atlantic City Tourism District has been obvious for a decade. Doing so is a crucial and necessary part of the reinvention of New Jersey’s gaming capital as a destination resort.

Atlantic City and state officials have worked for years to get it done, but without the necessary level of cooperation from the nonprofit South Jersey AIDS Alliance that partners with the city on the service. Two years ago we praised officials for the patience and carefulness of their efforts. Now it’s time to be firm, for the tough love that serves the full public interest.

Nine years ago the late former city mayor and then state Sen. Jim Whelan made it clear the relocation needed to happen, saying in these pages, “Atlantic City cannot be the economic engine for the region with an economy based on tourism if it is the premier site of social agencies that serve the homeless.”

Significant progress has been made. It took a few years but the region’s premier addiction treatment program, the John Brooks Recovery Center, relocated to Mays Landing with a branch in Pleasantville. The center has remained a success and helped pioneer treatment at the Atlantic County jail that has been a model for the rest of the state.