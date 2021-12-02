 Skip to main content
Our view: Regulate delta-8 THC for public health too
Our view: Regulate delta-8 THC for public health too

Delta 8 THC

Natalie Pagano, of Wildwood, restocks shelves at Kannavis Botanicals on the Wildwood Boardwalk with products containing delta-8 THC.

 Bill Barlow, Staff Writer

When New Jersey started creating a commercial cannabis industry, officials knew they’d be competing with the longstanding illegal market selling the drug under its historic name of marijuana.

Doing away with the illegal market for pot was one of the rationales used to justify the legal market for it. But as other states that have legalized marijuana have discovered, the so-called street market doesn’t go away just because the drug is available from state-licensed stores. Price and convenience will matter to many buyers, and promoting the widespread acceptance and use of the drug will benefit street sellers as well.

Now a new competitor has arrived -- delta-8 THC. The psychoactive ingredient of cannabis is delta-9 THC, and this chemical relative has a similar but milder intoxicating effect. Some call it “marijuana light.”

The difference in the active ingredient puts delta-8 THC outside of regulations and prohibitions for ordinary delta-9 marijuana. That has resulted in delta-8 being readily available, especially in shops already selling the marijuana extract that doesn’t get people high, CBD, but may have health benefits for some.

Stores already are selling delta-8 THC products on the Cape May Mall, the Wildwood Boardwalk and the Black Horse Pike in Atlantic County. It’s available as edibles, tinctures, vaping cartridges and in other forms.

Naturally, representatives of the New Jersey cannabis industry are advocating for its regulation. They point to the lack of testing and quality control of delta-8, generally leaving unsaid the disadvantage to state-authorized growers and sellers of cannabis of competing against an unregulated and untaxed product.

There’s a better reason for addressing the legal status of delta-8 THC in New Jersey.

State government has yet to face the harms its new commercial marijuana industry will bring to the public, but that’s no reason to let a similar drug add to the problem.

Seventeen states ban or restrict delta-8 sales, with legal marijuana pioneer Colorado the latest this year.

The federal Food and Drug Administration has warned consumers that “delta-8 THC products have not been evaluated or approved by the FDA for safe use in any context.” It added that they especially should be kept out of reach of children and pets.

From December last year to this past July, U.S. poison control centers received 660 calls from people who had consumed delta-8 THC.

Perhaps the state should make this marijuana extract a regulated drug without criminal penalties for its possession. Then it could be up to the state Cannabis Regulatory Commission whether to allow licensed delta-8 THC sales, too.

While state officials are protecting people from an unlimited market for this new drug, they should finally try to mitigate the addiction and harms -- especially to young people -- for the similar marijuana market they’re normalizing.

Tags

