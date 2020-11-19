Our view: Region’s federal employees won’t easily get relief from high-cost NJ

The idea behind placing federal employees in statistical areas and setting pay scales according to those areas is that the cost of living varies widely across America. An employee in a higher cost area would need higher pay to enjoy the same quality of life that a lower paid employee has in a lower cost area.

It does, for example, cost significantly more to live in New York than in Philadelphia — a whopping 130% more to live in Manhattan, but even 67% more in Brooklyn and 36% more in Queens.

And living costs in South Jersey are lower than in North Jersey, fortunately since household incomes are much lower too.

The area federal employees argued that some agencies struggled to fill positions in South Jersey when better pay was available not far away. They also noted that the boundaries of the Philadelphia and New York statistical areas resulted in pay discrepancies not many miles apart.

But boundaries must be drawn somewhere or the federal system would need to switch to paying the top scale to everyone no matter what the local cost of living.

It seems unlikely that the Federal Salary Council will recommend to the Secretary of Labor and other federal officials that the employees should be moved to the better paying New York zone.