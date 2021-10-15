Our view: Refilling NJ beaches still cost-effective, essential

We were shocked last week when some environmental groups ignored decades of federal and state flood data and coastal research to argue that beach replenishment funds should be spent instead on North Jersey riverfront dwellers. They objected in particular to a bill to double New Jersey spending on coastal protection to $50 million.

They chose a good location for their grandstanding, a beach in Deal, Monmouth County. That exclusive oceanfront town is the state’s foremost enemy of public access to local beaches and ocean, and it is due to benefit from a $26 million beach replenishment project starting next month.

After that, though, it was almost all downhill for the arguments and positions of the groups. Their interests may be special, but their basic understanding of flooding and erosion seems lacking.

For starters, river-flooded properties are far more likely to file repeated claims for flood damage than coastal ones. Building, buying and rebuilding houses in river flood plains is no wiser than doing so near rising seas and bays, but it has been going on for even longer.

John Weber, a Bradley Beach councilman and official with the Surfrider Foundation, said people must “acknowledge the original sin -- we built too close to the ocean.”