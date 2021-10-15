Our view: Refilling NJ beaches still cost-effective, essential

We were shocked last week when some environmental groups ignored decades of federal and state flood data and coastal research to argue that beach replenishment funds should be spent instead on North Jersey riverfront dwellers. They objected in particular to a bill to double New Jersey spending on coastal protection to $50 million.
They chose a good location for their grandstanding, a beach in Deal, Monmouth County. That exclusive oceanfront town is the state’s foremost enemy of public access to local beaches and ocean, and it is due to benefit from a $26 million beach replenishment project starting next month.
After that, though, it was almost all downhill for the arguments and positions of the groups. Their interests may be special, but their basic understanding of flooding and erosion seems lacking.
For starters, river-flooded properties are far more likely to file repeated claims for flood damage than coastal ones. Building, buying and rebuilding houses in river flood plains is no wiser than doing so near rising seas and bays, but it has been going on for even longer.
John Weber, a Bradley Beach councilman and official with the Surfrider Foundation, said people must “acknowledge the original sin -- we built too close to the ocean.”
Not exactly. The problem is not that oceanfront homes are too close to the sea, but that people and buildings are all over barrier islands.
In nature, these temporary sand accretions would slowly migrate toward land and be replaced by another temporary island behind them. Once that process has been stopped by development, there are only costly choices such as refilling beaches for protecting people and property on the arrested island.
A New Jersey Sierra Club official repeated the common mistaken claim that “replenishment projects pump millions of dollars of sand out on beaches that just wash away in the next big storm.” Coastal ecologists and engineers have shown sand comes and goes in the dynamic beach-wave zone, and usually much of the sand moved off a beach in a storm returns subsequently from nearby in the water. The need is to replace sand in the zone removed by the ocean’s littoral drift.
For a hundred years people tried constructing jetties and groins to halt the ocean erosion and drift of sand -- until science found such efforts made things worse.
Barrier island people and buildings can be protected by armoring the shore with seawalls and such, but then the beaches would just erode away. Replenishment preserves the beaches and the multi-billion-dollar Jersey Shore tourism industry, as well as the islands. There’s no economic gain from repeatedly rebuilding in river flood plains, and the state’s Blue Acres program already favors buying out properties there over those along the ocean.
Weber had one good idea that needs some refinement: Create special taxation districts so oceanfront properties help pay for the beach work that benefits them.
Everyone in the state and nation benefits from having beach communities, so broad support for Army Corps of Engineers projects is appropriate. Barrier island property owners, however, benefit more and directly, so should they should contribute a little more.
The easiest mechanism for that would seem to be requiring municipalities to contribute more from their property tax revenue to the state and federal projects protecting them.
With the state and the Jersey Shore looking ahead to a possible $16 billion federal plan to reduce back-bay flooding, this is a good time to start thinking about the fair distribution of shore-protection costs. And to put more money into coastal protection.
