Our view: Recreation trail would be sensible, trendy use for rail tracks in Cape May

Cape May City is a lovely little oceanfront community. During the tourist season, America’s authentic Victorian summer escape from the heat could hardly be busier. This thriving city must keep its officials busy too, ensuring everything is working properly and preserving its 19th century seaside architecture.

They should give a little more thought to the railroad tracks right into the center of town. They hardly seem aware of their existing use and its value.

Rail service ceased in the early 1980s and the city turned the former train station into its visitor welcome center and bus depot years ago. The tracks were made available to little business schemes and largely forgotten it seems.

Now that the city is planning to renovate the welcome center and get some added precious parking space out of the site, the ties and iron rails have been subjected to new and unfavorable attention. Mike Voll, the city manager, said, “I think it’s ludicrous that we have these tracks there anymore.”

There’s some truth to that, since their essential function of bringing visitors to the city ended four decades ago and is unlikely ever to be restored.

The first reuse made of them was for the Cape May Seashores Line, a cross between a business and a hobby for railroad devotees that offered trips to nowhere and never came close to breaking even.

The tracks currently are plied by pedaled rail carts, apparently unbeknownst to some city officials. One member of council had to remind the body, when others seemed dismissive of such use, that it had approved a mercantile license for the rail cart business last year.

Officials probably also don’t know that rail carts are a fast growing segment of the longtime global trend of repurposing rail right of ways and sometimes the tracks themselves for human-powered recreation.

Revolution Rail Co., of North Creek, N.Y., operates several rail cart guided tours across the nation, including four along and across the Hudson River in New York and one on the Rio Grande River in the mountains of Colorado. The company plans to resume its 4-mile tour out of Cape May this year, with participants peddling toward the Cape May Canal with a stop at the Garrett Family Preserve before returning. Last year, its first, the tour had 27,000 riders -- an excellent addition to the city’s tourist appeal.

NJ Transit, which owns the tracks, and the state Department of Transportation are more obtuse about them than city officials. The city engineer said they told him that the tracks must remain intact and open, even though the canal bridge connecting them to the world is broken down with no plans to fix it.

One obvious good choice would be to turn the former railway into a recreational path, connecting to existing Cape May County bike paths west to the ferry and as far north as the county zoo … with the expectation of reaching the path on the Garden State Parkway Bridge and the network in Ocean City and Atlantic County beyond. Thousands of miles of such rail trails across the U.S. have proven the great value of such conversions to residents and vacationers.

What Cape May officials see as a problem is actually the ideal circumstance. A recreational path across the canal and to the county trail network would be the ideal use but take time to plan, fund and create. Until then, the rail pedal carts are the next best thing, and could prove a strong enough attraction for visitors that the city and its business community will be reluctant to see it replaced.

The public’s representatives seem to have the fondness for quaint architecture and civilized indulgence, but not the Victorian habit of vigorous outdoor activity.