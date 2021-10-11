Our view: Reciprocal toll collection by states is fairer and inevitable

Tolls on roads and bridges can provide the funds for building and maintaining them, taking the money from the drivers who actually use these essential pieces of infrastructure.

But in this era of ever-greater government spending, tolls have become a tax of choice for many politicians seeking to avoid responsibility for adding to already crushing levels of taxation. A dollar here, $2 there won’t be noticed as much as getting a bill for more than $1,000 each year. And with EZ-Pass, the tolling and payments can practically disappear into automatic online banking.

New Jersey hiked its toll taxing dramatically last year, increasing charges on the Atlantic City Expressway by 37%, on the Garden State Parkway by 27% and on the New Jersey Turnpike by 36%. And forget about it being a fair user’s fee -- a big part of the money will fund a new light rail line from Glassboro to Camden.

Like other taxes, tolls should be stabilized and even reduced to steer New Jersey toward affordability and away from irresponsible government spending.

That said, we think state government should make more of an effort to ensure that visitors from elsewhere actually pay their tolls. Instead, too many are passing through toll booths without paying and then ignoring the toothless billing notices sent by N.J. highway operators.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}