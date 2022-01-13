Our view: Rates double in Pleasantville water deal

Like other poor municipalities, Pleasantville finds itself between a rock and a hard place with a utility it owns.
Its wastewater management system needs millions of dollars’ worth of repairs as a result of maintenance and upgrades left undone, probably because they didn’t seem affordable. One reason there was no money is household rates for wastewater service haven’t gone up since 2010, when they were set at $500 a year.
Municipalities in this position often realize that even if they did borrow money and raise taxes to get past the current crisis, they can no longer own and operate the utility cost-effectively in the modern age of increasing regulatory requirements. So they sell it. Egg Harbor City recently sold its water utility for such reasons.
New Jersey American Water sought to buy Pleasantville’s wastewater system, but the City Council rejected the offer. Mayor Judy Ward said the city wants to retain ownership and eventual control of the wastewater utility.
Now an investment firm has made the city an offer that looks as too-good-to-be-true as many a TV ad aimed at seniors.
Bernhard Capital would pay the city $15 million upfront to lease and operate the wastewater system for 39 years, and $100,000 a year annually thereafter. Bernhard would also spend $57 million maintaining and renovating the system over the life of the contract. Residents would pay the firm the same for their service the first year and only see a 4% increase the second year.
Wow, that seems like a great deal for Pleasantville municipal government. But where is all that money coming from? Won’t Bernhard Capital expect to make a handsome return for its investors?
Well, starting in the third year and continuing through the 15th year, city residents will see their charges go up 5% each year. We figure that through the ordinary financial magic of compound interest, residents will wind up paying $980 a year for their wastewater service -- about double what they pay now. And they’ll keep paying that rate, or higher thanks to other aspects of the contract, for the next 24 years.
We can’t tell whether this is the best deal available to Pleasantville to get out of a bad situation. For starters, we’d need to know the details of the New Jersey American Water offer, including what that would mean for residential and business rates. We suspect that offer might be preferable since many other municipalities in New Jersey -- nearly all in better financial shape than Pleasantville -- have sold their utilities to the state’s largest water utility.
We also wonder whether Pleasantville is following state law regarding this contract. The New Jersey comptroller recently said Egg Harbor City did not use an independent financial adviser and did not send copies of requests for proposal and other documentation to the state for review prior to issuing them, as required under the state Water Infrastructure Protection Act. Is that required of Pleasantville too and has the city done that?
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.