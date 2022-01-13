Our view: Rates double in Pleasantville water deal

Wow, that seems like a great deal for Pleasantville municipal government. But where is all that money coming from? Won’t Bernhard Capital expect to make a handsome return for its investors?

Well, starting in the third year and continuing through the 15th year, city residents will see their charges go up 5% each year. We figure that through the ordinary financial magic of compound interest, residents will wind up paying $980 a year for their wastewater service -- about double what they pay now. And they’ll keep paying that rate, or higher thanks to other aspects of the contract, for the next 24 years.

We can’t tell whether this is the best deal available to Pleasantville to get out of a bad situation. For starters, we’d need to know the details of the New Jersey American Water offer, including what that would mean for residential and business rates. We suspect that offer might be preferable since many other municipalities in New Jersey -- nearly all in better financial shape than Pleasantville -- have sold their utilities to the state’s largest water utility.