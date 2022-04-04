Our view: Quit protecting NJ drivers who pass school buses

Motor vehicle accidents that kill pedestrians have sharply increased the past few years. Turning around that terrible trend is difficult, because the distracted driving and speeding that are factors aren’t easily addressed.

Protecting one group of pedestrians -- schoolchildren -- in the vulnerable moments when they cross a street to get on or off a school bus, however, has been made easy by technology.

Cameras mounted on school buses can easily and reliably record vehicles that illegally pass a stopped school. That can make punishment for this grievous traffic offense a certainty and greatly deter this threat to schoolchildren.

Unfortunately, New Jersey protects the drivers and not the schoolchildren. State law doesn’t allow districts to use cameras to catch vehicles illegally passing a stopped school bus.

About 20 school-age children are killed each year in the U.S. while waiting for the bus or getting on or off of it, according to School Transportation News.

The nonprofit National Motorists Association opposes the bus cameras, saying students are rarely killed in bus-stop crashes and the cameras can catch responsible drivers who are merely confused about when cars must stop.

Here’s a tip for easily confused drivers: When in doubt, slow and stop the vehicle so you don’t put someone’s life at risk.

New Jersey law seems simple and clear enough. A motorist must stop for a school bus with flashing red lights. Motorists must stop at least 25 feet from the bus if traveling on a two-lane road with it, or on a multi-lane highway with no divider between lanes. If there is a median or safety island separating lanes and the stopped school bus is on the other side of the divider, a motorist should slow to 10 mph when passing.

Even when the flashing red lights on the bus are turned off and motorist may proceed, they should watch for children.

The solution is a bill in the Legislature with bipartisan support to put New Jersey among the third of states that allow school bus cameras to monitor traffic. A version of it was reintroduced at the start of the new session in January.

Under the bill, video from bus-mounted cameras of suspected violations would be sent to the police department for review in the town where they occurred. If the police concur, a traffic summons is issued to the owner of the vehicle. The bill also would increase the fines for passing a school bus with its warning lights flashing, from the current $100 for first-time offenders and $250 for subsequent offenses to $300 and $500.

In other states, many districts contract with a private vendor such as BusPatrol to equip buses with the cameras and forward video footage of possible infractions to local police. The vendor and the municipality then share the fine revenue.

BusPatrol, which works with more than 100 school districts, says 98% of drivers who get a citation don’t get another one. The video has prompted some districts to move bus stops to safer locations.

Florida did a one-day survey in 2019 of its 10,000 school bus drivers, who reported seeing 12,749 illegal passes of their buses that day. That’s ridiculous and unacceptable.

The drivers association may think 20 kids killed each year are too few to worry about, but we don’t. There surely also are hundreds, maybe thousands, of kids seriously injured by vehicles and even permanently impaired -- but aren’t counted because they weren’t killed.

This can now be easily stopped. The Legislature and governor must quit protecting reckless drivers and let school districts protect their children.