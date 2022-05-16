Our view: Quit dithering, start high schools in NJ later

New Jersey lawmakers have been stalling for eight years on giving students the great benefit of starting their high school day later in the morning. Multiple studies and the nation’s leading medical organizations agree doing so would better match the biological rhythms of the teenagers and significantly improve their health and school performance.

But the Legislature and Gov. Phil Murphy didn’t follow the science, years before that became a pandemic catchphrase. Perhaps their reluctance to inconvenience some adults and political constituents trumped their regard for the established medical science consensus and their concern for the well-being and futures of high-school students.

Now a new bill would require high schools to start no earlier than 8:30 a.m. We’d like to believe that what’s good for kids will prevail, but optimism is difficult after years of disappointing false starts by the Legislature.

Way back in 2014 the American Academy of Pediatrics issued its landmark report recommending that middle and high schools start class no earlier than 8:30 a.m. to allow students to get healthy sleep. It said starting the school day too early was contributing to 87% of America’s high-school students being chronically sleep-deprived, undermining their health and their ability to learn.

It was soon joined by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the American Medical Association and many other medical organizations in calling for schools to start later. The CDC found that 93% of high schools and 83% of middle schools were starting before 8:30 a.m.

The problem, according to the pediatricians, is that teenagers need 8.5 to 9.5 hours of sleep per night -- but their biological rhythms make it difficult for them to fall asleep before 11 p.m. A later school start would improve the mental and physical health of teenagers and their performance in school.

Additional studies confirmed the research and found many other reasons to address the harmful scheduling. In 2018, the AAA Foundation estimated that more than a quarter of drowsy-driving car crashes involve drivers 16 to 19 years old. A Brookings Institution report found a significant increase in test scores with later middle and high school start times.

But New Jersey lawmakers continued to dither and delay.

First legislation was introduced to require the state Department of Education to study the potential benefits of starting the school day later. A few years later the Study Group on Later Start Times made its report and recommended later start times -- and nothing happened.

Two years after that, the Legislature and Gov. Murphy enacted a law establishing a four-year pilot program for more study of the impact of implementing later start times. Five schools were to be chosen among those applying for the program, with at least one each from the northern, southern and central regions of the state.

Then the pandemic arrived and with schools struggling just to keep educating students, the pilot program lost what little attention it had gotten.

Some school districts didn’t wait for the state’s help or direction, joining the 15% of New Jersey middle and high schools that already started their day at 8:30 a.m. or later. One was the Dennis Township grade school system, which changed to starting at 8:30 a.m. for all students the year of the American Academy of Pediatrics report. Afterward, the superintendent said the change had reduced absenteeism and lateness, and teachers reported students were more alert and ready to learn.

Last month, the Philadelphia School District announced it is moving to a 9 a.m. start time for most high school students in September.

We understand that people are creatures of habit for good reasons. Once things are worked out, there’s great efficiency in holding to a pattern that works and putting attention and effort into other things.

Changing schedules even slightly would require some effort, but not a lot and it would only need to be done once.

That can’t be asking too much for the lasting physical and mental benefits to high school students, not in this era when parents would do just about anything to help their children thrive.

The Legislature and Murphy should take care of this obvious need of high schoolers now, or explain why they won’t.