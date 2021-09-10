Our view: Quiet rules the roost in Middle Township

If this editorial were about people, it would be a straightforward case against sex discrimination. Middle Township has proposed an ordinance seriously restricting males and giving females a pass.

Animals, however, have few rights under human law. So unless an American Chicken Litigation Union appears and asserts the unfairness of Middle’s law, roosters there won’t rule the roost on any property smaller than 5 acres.

Keeping chickens seems to have made a welcome comeback in South Jersey in recent years. Even in the most finicky suburbs, there are usually at least a few households quietly hosting a few chickens for the eggs and the experience.

Only the neighbors might notice if there are some hens in the backyard. But add a rooster and everyone within a block will know chickens have joined the neighborhood.

The temptation to add a rooster is strong. Hens will lay eggs without a male, but they won’t be fertile and new chicks will have to be found and bought.