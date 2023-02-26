The most comprehensive and best effort ever to balance the very diverse public interests in Wharton State Forest looks like it’s headed for a workable solution.

For more than a decade the state Department of Environmental Protection has struggled to optimize public enjoyment and protection of natural resources in its 125,000 acres in the middle of South Jersey. The process the department began last year has been well-designed and very thorough, inspiring confidence and hope that the resulting plan will sufficiently accommodate all of the major stakeholders in this core of the historic and now protected Pine Barrens.

Last September as part of its crucial information-gathering phase, the DEP began a survey of existing and potential Wharton users. We joined other media in encouraging people to participate to help guide future management of the forest.

This month the department released some survey results and discussed them in a public hearing online. People seemed as divided as ever about managing Wharton, and no one seemed completely pleased with the direction of the process. That may well be a sign that an appropriate compromise is coming into view.

The DEP received 1,610 completed surveys. That’s a lot of voices from the public, and all are welcomed and their views considered seriously. That doesn’t mean, however, that some of the public may be wrong, possibly very much so.

For example, in answer to a general question about the legitimacy of the process, 65% of those taking the survey said the DEP should develop a plan to responsibly and sustainably manage state park lands. That’s obvious. In the most urbanized, densely populated state in the nation, not doing that would quickly turn park lands into wastelands. Let’s hope the third who wanted no state management of park lands had something in mind other than lawless anarchy.

Currently the dirt roads of Wharton are open only to street-legal vehicles -- no all-terrain-vehicles, dirt bikes or modifications not allowed on public roadways. On the general question of who should be allowed in, 392 people favored restricted access, 332 said access should be kept as it is, and 172 wanted no restrictions.

Among the 1,508 written responses, 60 people wanted more off-road vehicle access, 92 wanted no access for the vehicles, and 132 urged more enforcement of existing laws.

The roads, trails, firebreaks and paths of Wharton are a changeable hodgepodge, ranging from the ancient to the damaging results of bad behavior. For some years there has been widespread recognition that a map showing where it is legal to drive in Wharton and where illegal would be helpful. Users disagree of course about which should be which.

During the online hearing, many opposed requiring a permit to drive in Wharton, which is being considered following its effectiveness at Island Beach State Park. Even though the cost for such a permit would be nominal, there are plenty of reasons to resist any new government fee in New Jersey. Getting a permit would be a bit inconvenient and might discourage spontaneous recreation.

So, many want no permits, many others want better enforcement to protect the forest’s natural riches, many want no meaningful protection at all, many want vehicles severely restricted, many want more vehicles and uses allowed, and nearly everyone seems to want the matter settled entirely in their group’s favor.

No wonder this has seemed intractable for so long. But the key to untying this Gordian knot of public policy is that nearly everyone is forming their opinion about Wharton State Forest as a whole, as if one size will fit all. A plan as varied as the vast forest might please most people and enjoy the support of a strong majority.

Some areas in Wharton require strict protection, such as habitats of wildlife that is protected by federal and state law. In some of these places, public vehicles should be banned. In other sensitive environments, monitored and limited vehicle use might be possible, which a permit for entering that area might allow.

Most of Wharton could accommodate open access by legal vehicles and their appropriate use, with plenty of roads designated for such.

This approach also could allow greater enforcement where it’s needed (Wharton being far too big for comprehensive policing), while guiding ordinary vehicle use to where it would do the least harm.

We hope there is public support for some such compromise. Otherwise, the forest is in danger of being loved to death, and becoming another kind of barrens.