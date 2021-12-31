Our view: Public housing pioneer A.C. updates a community

On the threshold of the start of the Great Depression, Atlantic City became the first city in New Jersey to provide public housing to counter the unsafe and unsanitary housing in slums.
Its pioneering effort was led by “public-spirited citizens,” The Atlantic City Press reported then, among them Walter J. Buzby.
Construction began on its first project, the 277-family Stanley S. Holmes Village, in summer 1936. That was named in honor of the first chairman of the state’s housing authority.
Two years later, Atlantic City created its own housing authority, naming Buzby its first chairman. The development of Pitney Village and expansion of Stanley Holmes Village followed.
Then in the early 1950s, the authority built a new community for 122 families on what had been meadowland in the Chelsea Heights section, for the first time creating garden-type dwelling units. It was named in honor of Buzby, and in 1953 — the 25th anniversary of the start of the city’s public housing movement — families began moving in.
Walter J. Buzby Village followed the low-rent housing pattern of the day in setting fixed rents based on family size and income. Tenants could remain in the village as their income increased as much as 25%, but above that they were “asked to move to a private dwelling and make room for some family more in need of the housing subsidy.”
To qualify for the new housing, families had to be citizens, have too little income for market-rate housing, and be living in substandard homes. Veterans of World Wars I and II were given preference, but might be outranked based on the need of others.
In some cases, a family of five or more might rent a four-bedroom unit for $16 a month. Needless to say, the dollar was worth much more in those days.
Buzby Village cost $1.6 million to develop (which would be $16.8 million in today’s dollars). Its full rehab 70 years later will cost $15.4 million, nearly as much.
The upgrade, so thorough that it merited another groundbreaking early this month, will see almost everything in the housing made new and then some. The Michaels Organization will build brand new kitchens and bathrooms, construct new roofs and supporting piles for the buildings, install new windows and insulation, and make all structures sustainable and flood resilient. The community center will be refurbished and equipped to also serve as an emergency shelter, with a natural-gas-powered generator to provide cooling and heating, electricity and internet, showers and even oxygen machines.
Residents get a choice of temporary housing while their units are being transformed. The whole project is expected to be completed by March 2023.
Already Atlantic City’s public housing movement is preparing to turn its attention to the restoration of its original creation, Stanley Holmes Village. That should be finished ahead of the 100th anniversary of the start of its efforts, later in this decade.
Public housing in America has had mixed success and is a contentious issue. Atlantic City’s place in subsidized housing history is still being written and should inform that debate.
