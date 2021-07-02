Our view: Promise of police cams nearly realized in New Jersey

We’ve advocated for the acquisition and use of police body cameras for several years, and before that for the dash-mounted cameras that became available earlier.
This technology benefits everyone. Making video recordings of police encounters with the public can help everyone involved. Just knowing there will be a record encourages officers and citizens to behave better. Police are less likely to improperly use the force they legitimately wield. Suspects are less likely to falsely accuse police.
The state Legislature and Gov. Phil Murphy fulfilled one of our hopes last fall when they made the use of police body cams mandatory in New Jersey. In doing so, they joined at least six other states. Surely more will follow as best practices for their use become settled and the advantages of the technology become more widely known and accepted.
Then at year’s end, they delivered on another hope, approving $58 million in grants for departments to buy the cameras.
Readers may recall that South Jersey police departments have been in the forefront of the body camera movement in the state. When the mandate was announced last year, 70% of Atlantic County departments already were using body cams. In Cape May County, they had already been deployed in all municipalities except Cape May City.
The state funding scheme, unfortunately, seems to punish South Jersey police departments for their early embrace of video recording that the state now requires, since most municipalities in the region acquired the equipment and trained officers in its use themselves. As we’ve said before, state funding “should include reimbursement for towns and cities for their police cam purchases about equal to what will be given to municipalities that were slow to adopt this helpful technology. Otherwise the state will be training local officials to put off even obviously beneficial upgrades in hope that other people will provide the money through the state.”
The Legislature recently has passed a helpful clarification regarding the use of police body cameras. It simply allows police officers to view the footage from their body cameras to help them fill out their incident reports. This makes sense since the whole point of the video records is to make detailed and accurate information available to everyone about the encounters between police and the public.
The legislation, which passed the Assembly and state Senate unanimously, rightly requires officers to file their statements and reports on use-of-force incidents before studying the video footage. In such cases, their impressions and remembrances, even if inaccurate, may provide important information about their decisions and actions in the incident.
The ACLU of New Jersey, however, wants to prohibit officers from seeing any day’s footage before filing their reports. The activist organization said it believes a video record will “provide opportunities for officers to retrofit their reports or explain away misconduct as it relates to the content of the footage.”
This in essence would put every officer every day under a suspicion appropriate for a use-of-force encounter. The ACLU may wish to require governments to have an adversarial relationship with law enforcers, but the public surely knows that its interests align with suspects, criminals, the innocent and law enforcers alike.
