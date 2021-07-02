Our view: Promise of police cams nearly realized in New Jersey

We’ve advocated for the acquisition and use of police body cameras for several years, and before that for the dash-mounted cameras that became available earlier.

This technology benefits everyone. Making video recordings of police encounters with the public can help everyone involved. Just knowing there will be a record encourages officers and citizens to behave better. Police are less likely to improperly use the force they legitimately wield. Suspects are less likely to falsely accuse police.

The state Legislature and Gov. Phil Murphy fulfilled one of our hopes last fall when they made the use of police body cams mandatory in New Jersey. In doing so, they joined at least six other states. Surely more will follow as best practices for their use become settled and the advantages of the technology become more widely known and accepted.

Then at year’s end, they delivered on another hope, approving $58 million in grants for departments to buy the cameras.

Readers may recall that South Jersey police departments have been in the forefront of the body camera movement in the state. When the mandate was announced last year, 70% of Atlantic County departments already were using body cams. In Cape May County, they had already been deployed in all municipalities except Cape May City.

