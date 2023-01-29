Our view: Project rejected, Pleasantville should consider public use for Lakes Bay

The former site of Pleasantville’s high school is a fine and neglected property. The 25 undeveloped acres front the waters of Lakes Bay to the east.

The high school left more than two decades ago, which is a long time for no use to be made of valuable waterfront property, especially in a relatively poor city.

Last year an attractive development project appeared on the verge of moving forward. Scarborough Properties, a proven Marmora-based developer, proposed 180 one- and two-bedroom rental units with amenities such as a pool, clubhouse and gym. It would also include restaurants, a park and improvements to the city marina on the bay.

When the 30-year financial agreement with the developer came before City Council in December, however, there was significant public opposition to its proposed tax abatement and the possible added burden of more housing. The deal was tabled. Then, criticism of the tax break grew and at year’s end, council voted down the agreement and killed the project.

The troubled history of redeveloping Lakes Bay and the increase in restrictions in response to flooding likely mean there won’t be another private development proposal for the Lakes Bay property.

Pleasantville started pursing redevelopment of the property in 2003. Over the years the city amended the redevelopment plan for it three times. After the first plan was approved in 2006, the abandoned high school was demolished. Then the nationwide housing bubble burst, the economy sank, and the project was one of many canceled nationwide.

New proposals for the site were solicited in 2016. The next year Scarborough Properties was designated the redeveloper. Scarborough bought the site in 2019. In 2020 it presented plans for the multi-use project.

The park was to be made from the former football field, and the marina was to be dredged and renovated. That work would have been funded by a $1.6 million Green Acres grant and a matching contribution from the city of $633,000 -- with the city retaining ownership of both.

The redevelopment looked well-designed to us and tax abatements certainly are a routine part of development in high-tax New Jersey. Whether they are acceptable is up to the governing bodies and the public. The Lakes Bay abatement would have resulted in the project paying the city about $8.9 million over 22 years, after which it would pay regular property taxes.

Residents wanted more money and weren’t satisfied when Scarborough, which already had shortened the tax abatement, agreed to negotiate other community and social benefits.

For nearly a quarter century Pleasantville had been unable to make use of the property. Now that the city and a reputable local developer came up with an attractive plan -- only to see it thrown away at the last minute -- other private investment seems highly unlikely.

As we warned in 2021, flood restrictions could soon rule out much development at the Lakes Bay property. As it was, the Scarborough plan would have added fill to raise the site elevation by 5 or 6 feet to meet flood prevention requirements. New Jersey will soon release the next round of regulations to address coastal flooding, and these might greatly limit what’s allowed at the site.

Pleasantville residents may accept or reject tax abatements or more housing as they see fit. Whether a group of residents who attend a couple of council meetings adequately represent the public is another question, as is how much they understand the ordinary redevelopment process.

Now that commercial development has been all but ruled out, we suggest the city continue if it can with the public use portions of the proposal. Perhaps the Green Acres money could still be used to create a park and upgrade the marina, uses that might easily meet flood-resistance requirements going forward.

The Lakes Bay waterfront would make a lovely park benefiting city residents and visitors. A well-designed and operated park can improve the local quality of life and even contribute economically, often a big return for a modest investment.