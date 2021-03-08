Our view: Progressive drive for federal power over elections comes to NJ primaries

The U.S. Constitution gives state legislatures sole authority to enact laws governing the conduct of elections. This was an issue in November’s election when some governors changed election procedures without legislative approval. Courts turned away challenges to those actions, but only in deference to the broad powers of state executives in an emergency, in this case the pandemic.
Progressive Democrats at the national level would like to continue the flood of less secure mail-in ballots ordered by some governors (including Gov. Phil Murphy, who sensibly got approval from his Democrat-controlled Legislature). On Wednesday, House Democrats passed a bill (without a single Republican vote) to push voting by mail nationwide, despite the clear conflict with the Constitution.
The effort by progressives to use the federal government to change the conduct of elections in ways that might favor them spread to New Jersey in late January. Six progressive Democrats sued in federal court (five joined one who filed previously) to stop their party from listing its chosen candidates together and on the first line of Democratic primary ballots.
Several county election clerks, including Ed McGettigan in Atlantic, have been named as defendants. They’re accused of carrying out, under New Jersey law, the ballot choices of the county Democratic Party in the county Democratic primary.
There’s no question that putting the candidates supported by the county party together on the ballot gives them a certain advantage. No doubt many voters want to know who has the support of their local party organization and this makes it clear, right on the ballot.
Some also think having the first line on the ballot is a great advantage, which presumes a significant level of mindless voting on the part of the public.
The progressive Democrats claim that their First Amendment rights are violated when their Democratic Party gives these advantages to others.
But the officials and members of the county Democratic Party also have First Amendment rights, and exercise them under New Jersey law by the clear expression of which candidates they support on the ballot for the party’s primary.
John Froonjian, executive director of the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton University, said primaries help parties decide who is going to represent them as candidates. “The party has a legitimate role in trying to pick the best candidate, also the candidate who represents the party’s principles and ideology,” he said.
Political parties must be free to organize and operate themselves in accordance with state and federal law. If laws were changed to bar them from influencing their own primary elections, it would seriously erode their power.
Many would like to weaken political parties and we sympathize with them. Challenges to their power are welcome and often yield advances for society.
But parties also are an historical stabilizing force in America, a bulwark against chaos and the excesses of the mob in this less civil age of social media.
Progressives are free to try to make the Democratic Party support policies and candidates they prefer. They shouldn’t need to change state and federal law to do so.
