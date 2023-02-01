Our view: Progress in Wildwood as redevelopment just gets started

Last spring Wildwood launched a major redevelopment effort focused on its long underperforming downtown. Other than inspiring confidence in the city’s future, that will take years to bear fruit.

But as this year begins, there are a lot of positive indicators for Wildwood. There seems to be a fundamental improvement in the city economy that will provide a strong foundation for the redevelopment to come.

More construction and an increase in property values have turned around a several year decline in ratables in the city. The past two years the total assessed value of properties has gained $5.1 million, reaching more than $1.4 billion.

Mayor Pete Byron said there is more to come. “We’re looking at $60 million in new ratables,” he said, for projects completing the approval process or already underway. Construction on a new hotel on the Boardwalk, for example, is likely to begin in two years.

Contributing factors to the turnaround include a tax abatement program offering temporary tax breaks up to 50% on new development, and $125,000 a year in grants through the state Department of Community Affairs for improving facades.

Investment in Wildwood has been encouraged by the plan announced last May by the city and Cape May and Atlantic counties to remake the downtown business district.

A 1.3-mile stretch of Pacific Avenue will be designated in need of redevelopment through the Atlantic County Improvement Authority, which will provide support and administrative assistance. The transformative project will include a comprehensive plan, tax abatements for development and zoning changes to increase residential density.

Byron said the Pacific Avenue Redevelopment Initiative will include the purchase of distressed or dilapidated properties, which then could be demolished and land offered to developers at below market rates for future projects.

Redevelopment on this scale takes more time than ordinary construction projects, but brings to bear resources and powers otherwise not available.

The icing on Wildwood’s rebirth cake this year might be more state aid to continue the upgrades to its world-famous Boardwalk.

Gov. Phil Murphy said he will this month “propose a new boardwalk fund that will partner with our shore towns and counties to make vital upgrades.” Murphy already has worked with fellow Democrat Byron to ensure funding for much-needed maintenance on the city’s wooden way.

The last time Wildwood was blessed with strong organic growth and seemed poised to realize more of its potential was almost two decades ago. Those strong green shoots were trampled by the nationwide housing collapse and subsequent severe U.S. recession.

Efforts to get inflation under control may only require a modest downturn in the U.S. economy. As long as the nation’s massive debt doesn’t trigger something much worse, Wildwood should be clear to reach and maintain the growth rate it needs and deserves.