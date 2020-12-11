Our view: Profitable companies should consider hazard pay for higher COVID risk

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

ShopRite in March had started giving workers a temporary $2 an hour wage boost and enhanced sick and leave benefits. Joe Colalillo, chairman and CEO of Keasbey, Middlesex County-based Wakefern, said then that ShopRite employees “work tirelessly on the frontlines to provide an essential service to our communities. We hope these steps will assist them with their immediate financial and health concerns.”

Data from Europe has found that supermarket workers are at slightly greater risk from COVID-19 than the general public.

The 20 riskiest occupations in the United States are all dental and medical caregivers except flight attendants, the only nonhealth job and ranked 20th, according to an October analysis by GOBankingRates of data from Visual Capitalist.

Most companies that depend on personal interaction with their customers are also at higher COVID risk — in their case sick finances and the mortality of liquidation.

Some companies have remained profitable or even done better during the pandemic, especially those blessed by governments as essential and allowed to operate with few restrictions.

They should consider giving their employees something extra to thank them for wearing masks all day and facing more than the usual risk of becoming infected with the novel coronavirus.

Christmas is coming and so are vaccines, so companies can be pretty sure that whatever hazard pay they provide will indeed be temporary.