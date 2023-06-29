Ocean City officials are wise to move toward regulating the operation of electric bicycles, or e-bikes, in the city. Mayor Jay Gillian proposed keeping them off the Boardwalk. City Council put off a vote on that to gather information and study the e-bike issue.

Good. City officials are going to find that there are significant, growing safety issues with e-bikes -- and if they want to prevent injuries and even deaths from e-bike crashes in their community, that has largely been left up to them.

The toll from e-bikes, e-scooters and other battery-powered personal transportation is becoming apparent.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission estimates emergency department visits due to e-bikes, e-scooters and such more than doubled from 2017 to 2021. The National Transportation Safety Board is aware of 53 deaths from e-bike accidents during that period, but complained of the “lack of complete, consistent and reliable data,” likely leading to vast underestimates of injuries and fatalities.

“We probably are only seeing the tip of the iceberg,” Dr. Marko Bukur, medical director of trauma at New York’s Bellevue Hospital, told Fortune magazine recently. “A lot of the injuries that are coded (in medical records) as conventional powered devices are probably e-devices.”

Earlier adopters of e-bikes show the trend. In the Netherlands, e-bikes were responsible for 27% of all fatal bicycle accidents in 2017. Electric-powered bikes and scooters were responsible for 3,686 Israeli hospital admissions from 2014 to 2019. A Dutch study found emergency-department treatment was 1.6 times more likely for e-bike riders than those on regular bikes.

This wave of injuries and deaths is just beginning to build in the U.S. E-bike sales are surging, thanks to motors that supplement or replace pedaling effort. The 900,000 e-bikes sold in the U.S. in 2021 were about double the sales from the year before. The National Bicycle Dealers Association said e-bike sales revenues of $1.3 billion in 2022 were a third higher than the prior year.

The physics of e-bikes makes them more dangerous than pedaled bicycles without motors. They take riders, even heavy and older ones, as fast as racing bicyclists -- from 20 mph to nearly 30 mph. Their batteries and stronger frames add weight and force to their collisions.

Trauma surgeons told Dr. Carolyn Barber -- the 25-year emergency physician who authored the analysis for Fortune -- that people injured in e-bike accidents don’t look like people in conventional bicycle mishaps.

“The vehicle is heavier. I consider it a vehicle,” said Dr. Joseph Patterson, an orthopedic trauma surgeon in Los Angeles. E-bikes weigh between 50 and 80 pounds. “The patients are ejected at higher speed. … Patients have fractures that are more likely to be open, where the bones come out of the skin. We’re seeing a higher instance of polytrauma, meaning more than one part of their body or more than one organ system is seriously injured. We’re seeing more serious injuries overall, patients needing to come into the hospital for longer and needing more surgeries.”

A study by Dr. Charles DiMaggio, director of injury research at NYU’s Langone Department of Surgery, found e-bikes “were three times more likely to result in hospitalization when compared to traditional pedal cycles.” And e-bike accidents were three times more likely to involve a collision with a pedestrian than either traditional bikes or powered scooters.

Despite all this, Barber found “a near-total absence of cohesive policies or regulations” to deal with the new risks posed by e-bikes.

We said a year ago that “state and federal transportation agencies should already be developing the balance of infrastructure, regulations and enforcement needed to maintain order and safety in the face of this explosion of battery-powered personal mobility.” Instead, they so far largely ignored the rising risks and multiplying tragedies, perhaps in their zeal to promote battery-powered transportation.

There’s no question that battery-powered personal mobility offers substantial advantages to many users of all ages. No question too that it is replacing a significant amount of personal exercise, with adverse health consequences that won’t show up for years. Whatever the contribution of e-bikes to mobility and recreational enjoyment, state and federal governments are badly negligent in failing to integrate their use into communities in ways that limit their serious harms.

For now, federal and state safety authorities have left it to municipalities to protect the people in their communities.

Ocean City residents have complained about the operation of e-bikes on the Boardwalk for more than a year. Restricting them there is a start. More regulation will be needed to prevent crashes and their terrible consequences elsewhere.