Our view: Polio’s return in NY a warning, even for NJ

The conquest of polio, a highly contagious disease causing lifelong paralysis, featured prominently in the childhood of many still living.

The breakthrough came in the 1950s when Dr. Jonas Salk developed a polio vaccine in his lab in Pittsburgh. Those first immunizing shots were pretty painful to kids, but so effective and well worth it that parents and governments insisted on them. Soon kids received a memorable medical benefit -- an oral version of the vaccine, with drops of it put on a sugar cube.

By 1979, the vaccine had eliminated naturally occurring polio in the United States. It lingered in the rest of the world and there turned out to be a disadvantage to the oral vaccine. Those getting it, while protected, can shed active polio virus that can sicken someone who is unvaccinated. The U.S. quit using the oral vaccine by 2000 in favor of the more effective vaccination from four shots in early childhood.

Since many elsewhere aren’t vaccinated or are still using the oral polio vaccine, cases occasionally turn up in this country from other nations. Even these, though, became so seldom that the scourge of polio was all but forgotten in America. The last such case was a decade ago -- until recently one turned up in Rockland County, N.Y., which borders New Jersey.

An unvaccinated young man from that county had traveled to Poland and Hungary this year and after his return was diagnosed with polio and hospitalized in June. According to the Washington Post, he is at his parents’ home recovering, able to stand but walking with difficulty.

Two weeks ago the Centers for Disease Control said it’s “working to understand how and where the individual was infected.”

The patient was infected by a strain of polio from an oral vaccine, likely acquired overseas from virus shed by someone vaccinated there. More importantly for Americans, the case shows the risk of becoming complacent about immunization from diseases as they become greatly reduced in this country and even the world, but not absent.

The lack of vaccination in the patient is sadly rather common where he lives. Only 61% of 2-year-olds in Rockland County are vaccinated for polio. Vaccine clinics are being held there now and the CDC is considering additional protective measures.

The polio virus was soon found in sewage in Rockland County and surrounding areas. This month New York State health authorities announced it was found in New York City sewage as well, “suggesting likely local circulation of the virus.” N.Y. Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett said, “For every one case of paralytic polio identified, hundreds more may be undetected.” Tests of sewage in nearby North Jersey counties expect results soon.

Fortunately, New Jersey residents have been more diligent in maintaining their immunization against polio. By the time children in this state are 35 months old, 96% of them have received three doses of the polio vaccine.

The recommended full vaccination series is three shots by the age of 2 and another at 4 to 6 years. That confers nearly complete protection from the virus.

The CDC and New York health authorities, of course, urge everyone who is not fully vaccinated to complete the polio vaccination series as soon as possible. Check with primary care physicians to ensure that full polio immunization is in the individual’s vaccination record and if it’s not, remedy that soon. The shots these days, administered to the arms or legs, are far less painful.

The presence of polio in a nearby city of 9 million is alarming, but the people of New Jersey have remained prepared for this danger and will avoid substantial harm. The very small share of residents who are at risk have received a timely warning to easily protect themselves.