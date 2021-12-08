Our view: Police reform leadership continues with US-funded study

In this era focused on the interaction of police and the public, solid work in Atlantic County has shown how to improve that relationship to the benefit of both.
Criminal justice experts at Stockton University have provided practical training to police departments in Atlantic City and Pleasantville in procedural justice. That establishes details of police behavior during interactions with the public with a goal of increasing communication, transparency, trust and mutual respect.
Now, thanks to a $700,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice announced recently, a study will seek to scientifically validate the benefits seen locally from the reforms. That could help the reforms become part of best practices elsewhere in the nation, building mutual trust and appreciation between the public and police.
The four steps of procedural justice include: allowing citizens to explain their situations and listening to what they have to say; making decisions based on rules, not personal opinions or biases; treating people with dignity and respect, and explaining what the police have done or will do; and showing they care about a citizen’s well-being.
Stockton Assistant Professor of Criminal Justice Nusret Sahin will be the principal investigator on the study. Working with the Atlantic City and Pleasantville police departments, body-camera video of traffic stops will be released to drivers and pedestrians following traffic stops. Researchers then will ask them to complete a survey evaluating the interaction.
The randomized trial will give 1,100 drivers/pedestrians the enhanced procedural justice protocol with the new interaction tactics. Another 900 drivers or pedestrians will undergo conventional police stops, without any new interventions. Then the responses of the two groups will be compared to evaluate the effect that the new procedures have on police-civilian relations.
Stockton and local police began adopting procedural justice practices early last year after a Northwestern University study found it resulted in fewer citizen complaints against Chicago police and fewer use of force instances.
Participants in the new study, in addition to three other Stockton faculty, will include Northwestern University Assistant Professor of Linguistics Rob Voigt, and Joel Caplan, a professor at the Rutgers University School of Criminal Justice.
Pleasantville Police Chief Sean Riggins said he was “struck by the caliber of the people that are involved in this project,” adding, “I think it’s going to be really transformative for law enforcement moving forward, and we’re just really happy to be a part of it.”
In Atlantic City, Stockton has been training every officer in procedural justice. James Sarkos, the interim officer-in-charge, said, “We’ve seen firsthand the benefits of procedural justice, and we feel very strongly that this grant is going to prove, scientifically validate, how successful procedural justice is at improving police-community relationships and improving trust.”
The study will take a year and a half, starting next summer.
We’re delighted to see the excellent work by Stockton and local police gain momentum. We’re reassured that a strong police-public relationship is possible. And we’re deeply pleased to see a national problem addressed effectively and locally.
