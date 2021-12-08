Our view: Police reform leadership continues with US-funded study

In this era focused on the interaction of police and the public, solid work in Atlantic County has shown how to improve that relationship to the benefit of both.

Criminal justice experts at Stockton University have provided practical training to police departments in Atlantic City and Pleasantville in procedural justice. That establishes details of police behavior during interactions with the public with a goal of increasing communication, transparency, trust and mutual respect.

Now, thanks to a $700,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice announced recently, a study will seek to scientifically validate the benefits seen locally from the reforms. That could help the reforms become part of best practices elsewhere in the nation, building mutual trust and appreciation between the public and police.

The four steps of procedural justice include: allowing citizens to explain their situations and listening to what they have to say; making decisions based on rules, not personal opinions or biases; treating people with dignity and respect, and explaining what the police have done or will do; and showing they care about a citizen’s well-being.