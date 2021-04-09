Our view: Plenty of advantages in Egg Harbor City’s sale of water/sewer utility

At the end of last month, as expected, Egg Harbor City sold its water and sewer utility to the largest operator in the state, New Jersey American Water.

N.J. American provides water and wastewater services to residents in about 200 municipalities in the state. It agreed to pay Egg Harbor City $21.8 million for its utility.

Just as important, the company pledged to spend $14 million on essential upgrades to the water/sewer system in the next 10 years.

The inability of the city to handle the costs of the repair and replacement of the utility’s infrastructure was a main factor in the sale. Last year the state required the city to put aside $377,000 for maintenance, which added a $160 annual surcharge for homeowners. In January, the state and Egg Harbor City agreed the municipality didn’t have the resources to replace the aging system, most of it more than a century old.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

That contributed to Egg Harbor City qualifying to be the first municipality in the state to sell its utility without first getting public approval in a referendum. A change in the law enabled municipalities to skip the vote if investment and maintenance have been inadequate and finances aren’t able to meet their obligations.