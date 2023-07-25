Uniforms for students haven’t been around forever, only since schools were established. Long a favorite of elite private and parochial schools, student uniforms have spread to public schools and grown in popularity the past half century.

Pleasantville has rejoined the trend, having last enacted a uniform policy in September 2001. Last month the city Board of Education adopted a policy requiring high school students to wear clothes meeting some standards of style and color. Students will find variation within those standards is possible, but limited.

Like much else in America, student uniforms were brought over from England. The first recorded ones -- a thousand years ago! -- were blue robes with yellow socks, ordered for students of Christ’s Hospital boarding school by the Archbishop of Canterbury. The school colors of burgundy and gray for Pleasantville students look pretty good by comparison. Yet Christ’s Hospital students are still wearing their uniform a millennium later, and recently 95% of them voted to continue doing so.

When school uniforms spread to England’s upper classes, students at Eton were required to wear black top hats and tails, even off campus. That wasn’t relaxed until 1972.

School uniforms didn’t cross the pond to U.S. public schools until 1987, when Maryland and Washington, D.C., instituted voluntary programs strongly supported by parents and resulting in uniforms being worn by almost all students. The policy was linked to a 1986 shooting in Baltimore during a fight over $95 sunglasses.

A year later uniforms started becoming mandatory and New Jersey joined the trend. President Bill Clinton became an important advocate of the policy, saying it helped students feel free and reduced crime and violence in schools.

In this century, school uniforms have steadily gained ground in public schools. The 12% of schools requiring them in the 1999-2000 school year leaped to 21% by 2015-2016, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. They are more common in younger grades, with a quarter of primary schools enforcing a uniform policy, 20% of middle schools and 12% of high schools.

Many big cities have required them for most of their schools, including all schools in Philadelphia, nearly all in New Orleans, and most in Cleveland, Chicago, Boston and Miami.

Atlantic City High School got in early on this trend. Then in 2019 it got out, dropping after 12 years the requirement to wear a black or navy blue polo shirt and tan or navy blue pants or skirts. That was right as school uniform style was about to spread into the fashion world.

Recycled and restyled pleated skirts, sweater vests, blazers, and chunky loafers and oxfords started appearing on voguish celebrities and influencers, according to CR Fashion Book. Films and television made the school uniform the image of the elitist, preppy private school stereotype who defies bourgeois clothing expectations. Schoolgirl uniforms signaled (good) bad girls in music videos. In 2021 upscaled school uniform styles hit the fashion runways. And in Asia, the K-Pop phenomenon became “a major romanticiser of school-inspired wardrobes.”

Pleasantville has set detailed rules. Boys should wear a white or burgundy polo shirt with the school emblem, gray pants, a burgundy V-neck sweater or blazer with the emblem, and closed-toe black shoes or sneakers. Same goes for girls, with the added choice of a knee-length gray plaid skirt.

Inappropriate and unsafe footwear are banned, including sandals, open-toe shoes and shoes with wheels. Only religious headgear and prescription sunglasses are allowed. Sports jerseys and club uniforms will be permitted on designated days.

When Atlantic City took up uniforms in 2009, we said they had been shown to improve discipline, reduce fashion competition and eliminate gang clothing. We urged administrators to patiently help parents and kids figure out what they needed to do, and to knock off early rigid enforcement that landed many students in detention.

That advice remains good for Pleasantville. We’ll add this: With school uniform styles in right now, kids shouldn’t have much trouble making fashion statements.