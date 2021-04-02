Our view: Pleasantville district should outgrow school monitors, not protest them

New Jersey audits the finances of school districts each year, and if an audit finds significant problems, the state Commissioner of Education must assign a monitor to oversee the district’s management.

That happened to the Pleasantville school district back in 2007. It has had a monitor since then, and in 2019 the state added a second monitor.

There is some evidence that budgeting and administration have improved lately for Pleasantville’s school system. At a recent rally of city and school officials outside the middle school, however, the focus was on complaining about one of the monitors and calling for her removal, not on such improvements.

A decade ago, school board members took the opposite position. Three of them pleaded with the governor to intervene more in the Pleasantville district, saying board members were voting on matters involving their relatives and misusing the board solicitor to defend them in a vote-tampering case.

The district’s problems had been worse — board members going to jail or their censure being recommended by the state. A state report gave the board a dismal grade, just 11 points out of a possible 100. The unstable district ran through 14 superintendents in 13 years.