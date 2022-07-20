Our view: Plan to redevelop EHT's Cardiff section must fix Garden State Parkway connections

The Cardiff section of Egg Harbor Township decades ago was the most dynamic commercial center on the Atlantic County mainland. Its Shore Mall was at the convergence of the Garden State Parkway, Black Horse Pike and busy Tilton Road (just west of its Golden Mile of shopping and services). The mall was anchored by major department stores, and surrounded by strong businesses worthy of the area’s high level of customer traffic.

Once the much bigger Hamilton Mall was developed 6 miles farther west and more centered in the county, national retailers went there, taking most customers with them. The Cardiff business district entered a long period of decline.

Now the township and the state want to help Cardiff realize its potential, which is much greater than its mix of stores and vacancies suggests to the legions driving through the area. After designating the area in need of redevelopment, a plan is in the works to fix past problems and unlock the area’s commercial and possibly residential potential.

The draft of the plan shown recently by the state Department of Community Affairs and the township looks good. It would modify zoning to encourage investment and envisions improvements such as new bicycle paths (crucial since the long Atlantic County Bikeway already connects the area to Mays Landing), crosswalks and sidewalks.

The focus of the plan, though, is redesigning the flow of auto traffic to and from Cardiff and within it. That could do more than everything else combined to reinvigorate the area, reversing previous traffic changes that hurt more than they helped.

In the Shore Mall’s heyday, the longtime Cardiff Circle kept traffic moving toward its various destinations. When business started heading west to the Hamilton Mall and nearby power centers, government officials in 2003 got rid of the circle supposedly to help Cardiff. By making it harder to move around among Cardiff’s centers and expediting through traffic east and west, it worsened Cardiff’s decline.

The single connection between Harbor Square, successor to the Shore Mall, and the Black Horse Pike is ridiculously inefficient. Shoppers visiting a Cardiff Center store who wish to also visit the very successful Boscov’s at Harbor Square must turn away from it and find a U-turn back to it.

This, though, is nothing compared to the dagger in the heart of Cardiff business, the absence of an easy connection with the adjacent six-lane Garden State Parkway.

Those among the millions of visitors heading south to the Jersey Shore who try to visit the large retail area on their right are heartily abused. Exit 36 may be right there where it should be, but it sends them away from Cardiff with no apparent way to get back.

Heading north on the Parkway there is no obvious exit for Cardiff businesses. Locals know to get off early at Fire Road, head north to Tilton and back under the Parkway to Harbor Square.

Township and state officials sound like they’re on the right track, citing the problems created by removing the circle and the need for direct access to Cardiff from Parkway Exit 36.

Market conditions have changed, big malls have struggled, the driving the pike to Mays Landing costs more in time, gas and nerves. Retail development seems to be shifting back toward the populous eastern part of the county, with a power center in the west stalled and Target hedging its bets by opening a second store in Somers Point.

This could be the perfect time to reinvent Cardiff. If officials get it right this time, they’ll look like geniuses.