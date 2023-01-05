Our view: Plan for auto-centric resort still looks best for Bader

We’ve welcomed and supported the Atlantic City projects of Philadelphia redeveloper Bart Blatstein. He’s a risk-taking visionary investor who sometimes fails and sometimes is fabulously successful. He has spent serious money on the Showboat, the indoor Island Waterpark, what was the Ocean One pier, and other parts of the city. That no doubt has inspired others to invest in the city’s future.

We have trouble making sense, though, of his recent proposal to build 10,000 units of rental housing on Bader Field. We can’t get past questions such as who would want it, what would it possibly do for the city, and why would he propose roughly doubling the size of Atlantic City?

As far as we can tell, the city still struggles to keep its existing housing occupied and maintained. Twice as many units won’t help that. The residents of Pleasantville just rose up against a proposal for 180 rental units and some civic amenities. Adding 10,000 would be like trying to convince another entire town to move into Atlantic City.

Blatstein said Atlantic City had almost twice as many people in its heyday nearly a century ago. True enough. But he’s got the dynamic backwards. A successful and appealing city will draw people and grow. A near-failing city won’t be made appealing or successful by simply doubling its population.

And those proposed canals through the housing project! That notion is so environmentally disturbing that we wonder if Blatstein and his partners are serious or making the proposal strategically for unspoken reasons.

Two years ago a much more sensible approach to Bader development was proposed. The developers and Atlantic City made too little effort to help people conceive of and understand what that project would create, let alone how it would work and contribute to the economic future of New Jersey’s gambling resort. The state won’t even say whether a request for proposals is required for a Bader development.

We spoke favorably back in March of the $2.7 billion plan by DEEM Enterprises to create a large, lavish country club and residences appealing to affluent car enthusiasts. We tried to dispel some of the misconceptions that had already gotten traction, chief among them that the project would be centered around a 2.5 mile track for hosting car races.

The appeal of this and other automotive resorts is actually the large and potentially lavish garages in which wealthy car collectors can store, display and play with their very expensive toys. The track is considered a performance circuit where car owners and their friends can have the full driving experience their vehicles offer.

Part of the challenge has been that this auto-centric resort concept is quite new and few exist in the eastern U.S. One of the first was the M1 Concourse in Pontiac, Michigan, just north of Detroit, which has a 1.5-mile circuit. More are in the works and while not as grand as the plan for Atlantic City, they have a head start.

Motor Enclave Tampa is set to open this year on a 200-acre site at Interstates 4 and 75 in Florida. It will have more than 300 private garages, a 1.6-mile performance circuit by a German designer of Formula 1 tracks, 100 acres off-road driving, and a 37,000 square foot corporate event center.

Next month work will start on Motorsports Gateway Howell, a 273-acre facility in Howell, Michigan. That will have a 2.2-mile circuit, private garage condos and a member club house. The 40 foot wide track will have a half-mile straightaway with an estimated top speed of 150 mph.

These developments allow buyers to customize their large garages and even include residential space. The DEEM proposal would offer 2,000 housing units and include some retail on 141-acre Bader.

As we’ve said before, a development that added to the appeal of the city’s gaming market would best help the city and region economically. Wealthy auto connoisseurs might enjoy playing at their motor resort by day and the city’s casinos by night.

The concept is new and makes sense, although project details such as the amount of housing need to be optimized. There’s no question that ownership of ultra-pricey, uber-fast rides has soared the past decade. Of the many proposals floated for Bader since the airport closed in 2006, this seems the most likely to succeed and contribute to the local economy.