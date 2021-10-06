Our view: Pickleball rules, just not literally in Ocean City

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

This angry, self-serving advocacy was criticized immediately by another resident, who pointed out there are several more important issues facing the city and deserving greater public attention.

Among the options before the city is putting pickleball courts at 34th Street, where there are numerous tennis courts. But, again, some pickleball advocates said no, the courts must all be in the same place at 18th Street for their social convenience. The parking lot surface that allows water to recharge into the ground also must go, they said, and a bathroom must be provided, too.

When a child gets angry every time it doesn’t get its way, the appropriate tough-love response is not giving in and helping the child see itself and its wishes from a reasonable, considerate perspective.

But this situation is different. Ocean City officials already are performing their usual due diligence. They must continue to consider many factors and the views other residents — mindful that only about 1% of America plays pickleball — and avoid the temptation to teach threatening pickleball advocates a lesson.