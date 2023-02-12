The long mismatched fight between North Wildwood and the N.J. Department of Environmental Protection might be in its final rounds.

The DEP in December brought the power of law to bear on the renegade municipality by seeking an injunction in Superior Court to stop flagrant city violations of New Jersey’s seminal Coastal Area Facilities Review Act (CAFRA) and three other relevant acts.

North Wildwood had bulldozed 12 acres of mature dunes, supported unauthorized oceanfront construction and built an unapproved bulkhead. In response to these violations, the department had ordered North Wildwood halt to all unauthorized construction along 20 blocks of the oceanfront, restore the dunes and remove structures that still lacked DEP approval. Instead, the city resumed bulldozing sand and preparing to install another bulkhead, with Mayor Patrick Rosenello calling the DEP commissioner “incompetent.”

The city responded to the DEP request for an injunction with a lawsuit seeking $21 million in damages from the state for not adequately protecting its shore. Rosenello accused the DEP of “an incredible lack of professionalism and scientific integrity.”

Coverage of Judge Michael Blee’s ruling in the case last month may have suggested a city victory to casual readers. The headline and top of the story proclaimed “the beach town that defied state environmental authorities” could proceed with its lawsuit.

Careful readers found the DEP was granted the restraining order that it sought, stopping North Wildwood’s unauthorized beach work. Blee told the city to submit a request to the DEP for authorization if it wanted to do emergency repairs.

The court ruling suggests that the DEP and North Wildwood may yet be able to bring this fight to a reasonable, lawful conclusion.

The DEP has been restrained and patient in dealing with the city so far. It could seek and probably get a court order requiring North Wildwood to restore the dunes and remove its unauthorized structures.

The right to sue which the court affirmed is the expected in litigious America. Winning such a lawsuit is much harder and to us a vigorous state defense looks likely to prevail.

Yet North Wildwood has been unfairly forced to spend millions on its beaches. Other municipalities received timely, expensive state and federal projects in the years since Sandy devastated New Jersey shores. Such work on Five Mile Beach has been held up by legal work and the apparent continued reluctance of officials in neighboring Wildwood (whose beach is too big) to agree to the dunes protecting the rest of the Jersey Shore.

We’d like to see an agreement between the DEP and North Wildwood that restores the 12 acres of storm-protecting dunes, removes the bulkhead if it compromises storm and erosion mitigation, and reimburses North Wildwood for some of its beach work that has been necessary because of delays in restoration and replenishment projects.

This presumes that Rosenello and North Wildwood support not just fixing the dire erosion of their Hereford Inlet area, but the creation of dunes the length of the island to reduce storm surges that threaten lives and properties.

We suspect Rosenello and Mayor Pete Byron may be trying passive resistance to the great federal and state effort to protect the entire New Jersey coast with dunes. We’d like to hear their views on dunes and whether they hope to be the only municipalities allowed to stop view-blocking dunes that save lives and reduce property damage. The law is clear and hasn’t allowed such selfish nonsense in other municipalities, and can’t in these two without a breakdown in order just as governments prepare to address rising seas and flooding.