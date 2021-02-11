Our view: Oversight of wind energy and fisheries should calm overblown fears

An impending big change about which too little is known is sure to give rise to worry and fear. That seems to be the case with state and industry plans for large offshore wind energy installations and the recreational and commercial fisheries in the same New Jersey ocean.

We don’t blame fishing interests for wondering if giant wind turbines, lots of them, will have a big negative effect that should be determined and dealt with now.

In the absence of U.S. research and experience on offshore wind’s impact on fisheries, anglers are left to imagine problems. One, that electromagnetic fields might scare away fish, brings a familiar and often disproven bogeyman into the discussion — the Earth constantly immerses all life in electromagnetic fields far more powerful than anything associated with wind turbines.