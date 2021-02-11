Our view: Oversight of wind energy and fisheries should calm overblown fears

An impending big change about which too little is known is sure to give rise to worry and fear. That seems to be the case with state and industry plans for large offshore wind energy installations and the recreational and commercial fisheries in the same New Jersey ocean.
We don’t blame fishing interests for wondering if giant wind turbines, lots of them, will have a big negative effect that should be determined and dealt with now.
In the absence of U.S. research and experience on offshore wind’s impact on fisheries, anglers are left to imagine problems. One, that electromagnetic fields might scare away fish, brings a familiar and often disproven bogeyman into the discussion — the Earth constantly immerses all life in electromagnetic fields far more powerful than anything associated with wind turbines.
The possible threat to fisheries, voiced at recent public meetings hosted by companies planning large wind farms off the N.J. coast, seems overblown. Nothing in the design of wind farms suggests a potent threat. If there were one, surely it would be obvious from the multitude of ocean wind energy projects in Europe (we’ve casually looked there and haven’t seen it). And frankly, New Jersey’s vast clean energy resource in its adjacent ocean waters is of such value that its development shouldn’t be slowed without convincing evidence of significant risk.
Fortunately, U.S. information and regulation is ramping up that will tamp down the pessimism in a vacuum.
NOAA Fisheries is the lead federal agency for stewardship of marine life, promoting coexistence among competing uses while minimizing impacts on public resources such as fish stocks.
It already is working with the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management and offshore wind developers to determine how projects might affect species and to protect them. It has initiated research to support decision-making, such as tracking Atlantic cod and other commercial fish species, and studying how black sea bass respond to turbine pile driving and other marine construction noise. And it will use “fine-scale fishery data” to predict the potential impact of wind energy development on fishery operations.
In May, four institutions shared in $1.1 million in grants to conduct the first U.S. research to guide wind industry development. Studies are looking at recreational and commercial fisheries, seabed habitat, and comparable offshore wind policies in Europe.
Americans should have a lot of confidence in their scientific institutions and government regulatory structure to minimize the downsides of offshore wind energy development, if any.
We haven’t seen a solid reason to fear the effect of turbines and their construction on New Jersey’s important recreational and commercial fishing industries. The benefits of developing a renewable energy source large enough to change the power industry, on the other hand, are obvious in this era of climate change and pollution.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.