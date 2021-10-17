Our view: Overhaul NJ cannabis law before harms hit

Six years ago, when the legislative lust for revenue from creating a legal marijuana industry became apparent, we started urging them to go slowly and consider the outcomes of other states taking that path.
Lately we’ve praised local governments for holding off on embracing the commercial sale of marijuana, since the Centers for Disease Control and the National Academies of Sciences have warned of serious harms from its use, especially to teens.
Now U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., is pushing to repeat his state’s rush to a harmful legal marijuana industry at the national level. In response this past summer, 13 leading health researchers at top universities -- including directors of adolescent medicine and addiction medicine at Johns Hopkins and Harvard medical schools -- urged Booker and fellow Democratic senators proposing the legalization to change course in view of the damages already evident in marijuana industry states.
The health and addiction experts’ letter urges decriminalizing low-level marijuana possession and expunging related criminal records, in particular to address the disproportionate impact of the nation’s War on Drugs on low-income and minority communities. That should be done now while needed research on cannabis continues. We urged the same in New Jersey.
Then they warn about trends in states that have legalized marijuana, starting with industry production and marketing of candies, vaping oils and concentrates of extremely high potency. Such products commonly have levels of THC, the psychoactive chemical in marijuana, upward of 90%.
The use of concentrated marijuana by high school students in Colorado, among the first to legalize the drug, has increased 138% since 2015. In the past four years, liquid marijuana use has increased fivefold, and vaping it has doubled.
With such ultra-potent forms of the drug being promoted by the industry, calls to poison centers for marijuana exposure rose 112% after legalization in Colorado -- and 140% in Massachusetts.
The harms are still growing. Use by Colorado children under 15 has increased 15% the past two years -- and 20% or more in California, Nevada and Oregon, according to federal data.
On the highways, traffic fatalities in which drivers tested positive for marijuana have doubled since legalization in Colorado and Washington.
Meanwhile, the big tobacco companies have invested billions of dollars in the marijuana industry, preparing to take it over. It and the alcohol industry expect vast profits from massive marketing of this drug, which is addictive for 10% of users.
The university health and addiction experts strongly urged that if the senators go ahead anyway with creating a national marijuana industry, the legislation include the following regulations to reduce its harms:
• Cap marijuana potency at 10% to 15%;
• Ban or severely limit advertising the drug;
• Ban flavored or child-friendly products such as flavored vapes and candies that proliferate today;
• Exclude the tobacco and alcohol industries from influence and the ability to monopolize the market.
Gov. Phil Murphy and the Legislature should take these same steps now to deliver on their promise to protect New Jersey citizens and especially children from the worst of the damage in the looming marijuana crisis.
We’re especially saddened to see Sen. Booker attempting the same scheme that New Jersey politicians used to force legalization -- withholding the much-needed and immediately possible decriminalization unless they got commercialized marijuana and its revenues with it.
He and his state-level counterparts should heed the serious warnings from the nation’s most respected experts on the issue.
