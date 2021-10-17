Our view: Overhaul NJ cannabis law before harms hit

Six years ago, when the legislative lust for revenue from creating a legal marijuana industry became apparent, we started urging them to go slowly and consider the outcomes of other states taking that path.

Lately we’ve praised local governments for holding off on embracing the commercial sale of marijuana, since the Centers for Disease Control and the National Academies of Sciences have warned of serious harms from its use, especially to teens.

Now U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., is pushing to repeat his state’s rush to a harmful legal marijuana industry at the national level. In response this past summer, 13 leading health researchers at top universities -- including directors of adolescent medicine and addiction medicine at Johns Hopkins and Harvard medical schools -- urged Booker and fellow Democratic senators proposing the legalization to change course in view of the damages already evident in marijuana industry states.

The health and addiction experts’ letter urges decriminalizing low-level marijuana possession and expunging related criminal records, in particular to address the disproportionate impact of the nation’s War on Drugs on low-income and minority communities. That should be done now while needed research on cannabis continues. We urged the same in New Jersey.