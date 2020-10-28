Our view: Other health crises need local attention too during pandemic

There could hardly be more attention to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has helped people slow the spread of the new virus. The attention and changes in behavior, however, also have increased the risks of familiar public health threats and crises.

There are about 300,000 more U.S. deaths this year than medical experts expected, but only about two-thirds of those have been attributed to COVID-19. Accounting for the others are a host of other causes that have gotten less attention during the pandemic.

Earlier this year, the medical community noted increases in deaths from heart disease and dementia. Cancer deaths are expected to rise in the years ahead because screenings and other preventive services have been reduced during the pandemic.

Until this year there was intense focus on addressing the opioid crisis in America. The focus went elsewhere and U.S. deaths from drug overdoses increased by an estimated 13% in the first half of this year. The nation’s medical experts say the pandemic has reduced access to life-saving treatment, harm reduction and recovery support services — just as increased stress and isolation were increasing the risk of addiction and substance-use disorders.