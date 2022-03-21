Our view: Only Legislature can restrain spendthrift Murphy

Gov. Phil Murphy’s new budget proposal continues his unbroken history of annual double-digit increases. It would amount to a 41% increase in state spending since he bought his way into New Jersey politics. Families and individuals, who have been lucky to maintain their spending levels during that time, should be alarmed.

Murphy’s relentless showering of the people’s money on his supporters and allies isn’t sustainable. The increase in tax revenue from a booming national economy won’t last. The next governor will face the painful choice of deep spending cuts or huge increases in tax rates. That voters chose to give this spendthrift four more years to undermine New Jersey’s economy will make that future pain more acute.

Unionized state teachers, the biggest donors to Murphy’s rich campaigns, would continue to reap big rewards for their political “investment.” His $49 billion budget would funnel another $700 million into funding for schools and teachers, bringing the annual total to nearly $10 billion. This as the educational progress of students can no longer be measured because it would prevent too many of them from graduating.

Having suppressed a much-needed movement in the Legislature to rein in pay and benefits for government workers that are far beyond the private sector norm, Murphy would spend $7 billion this year alone funding their lavish pensions while few private workers get retirement benefits at all.

His budget includes $5 billion worth of paying down debt and avoiding planned borrowing, which merits praise. But even this is less than it seems, since it’s barely larger than the $4 billion in unneeded and expensive bonds he sold to his former Wall Street finance peers.

Murphy’s proposed spending binge would still harm his political foes in South Jersey. Look for the region’s school districts among the 200 that will receive less money despite the giant increase in aid elsewhere. And he would cut funding for pinelands municipalities to offset the loss of development due to state restrictions by 35%.

Democrats have made a big show since the November election of wanting to make the state more affordable. But instead of reducing New Jersey’s extraordinarily high tax burden -- which Murphy has increased by billions -- he would return some crumbs to the gouged public with a new rebate program. That will deliver what may well be a one-time check averaging $680, while homeowners will continue to pay an average $9,300 in annual property tax alone.

The outsized spending also will fuel inflation as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates to try to get it under control. If the Fed effort tips the country into recession, Murphy may find he’s still in office when the bill for his fiscal irresponsibility starts to come due.

The Legislature and its controlling Democrats have a choice. They must exercise some restraint over this political outlier governor, or suffer the loss of popular support with him. He won’t face the voters again, but they will.