Our view: Online town meetings a lasting benefit of pandemic

The need during the pandemic to minimize gatherings that could spread the highly contagious coronavirus drove many meetings online. Enabled by software such as Zoom, the meetings were a poor substitute for meeting in person, which allows more effective communication.

Many municipalities, businesses and others made do with online meetings because they had to. Now that the business world can gather in person again, it is deciding the benefits of face-to-face meetings are worth the little cost and extra effort.

Online meetings nonetheless are far better than not meeting at all. That makes them an excellent supplement to in-person attendance for those unable to attend a meeting they’re interested in.

Local governments nearly all switched to meeting online in the pandemic, and now happily many are embracing online access as an addition to their resumed regular meetings. This can only allow more citizens to engage with their governments and increase awareness of local actions and policies.

People came to appreciate the advantages offered by online participation in public meetings. Being heard is more difficult, but watching what’s going on is more convenient and less time-consuming that going to the town hall. When some towns took that away, they were legitimately criticized by their citizens.

One told City Council in Somers Point recently that it should quickly bring back the Zoom access to its meetings. He called it “a major convenience,” allowing him to watch from the comfort of home while doing other things at the same time.

Likewise, Brigantine residents asked their City Council to keep online access now that it’s meeting in person again. In their case, public officials are responding appropriately.

Mayor Vince Sera said the city’s residents should “have fair access to our meetings,” and offered another strong reason for Jersey Shore municipalities to provide supplemental access. “There’s a lot of our secondary homeowners that said the only way they can see us is through what we post online, so we want to make sure that everybody has an ability to know what’s going on here in our meetings,” Sera said. The city is upgrading its video recording system so meetings can be reliably broadcast.

Putting meetings online is easy and inexpensive. However challenging the setup, once it’s done little effort is needed to operate the equipment for each meeting.

Every municipality should offer this digital access to its public sessions. Local officials should have nothing to hide, and much to gain from helping people understand what they’re doing and why.

A servant’s self-sacrifice

The Rev. Eugene Robinson, who died recently, had a long and fruitful life.

The Baptist minister also served the secular flock as an Atlantic City councilman for eight years. There he was an early advocate to end all smoking in casinos -- a goal we think likely to be reached this year. Robinson also was a history teacher with a master’s degree from Rutgers University, and an eloquent and informed public speaker on black history.

This life of good service to the Atlantic City community ended when he was attacked by corrupt city politicians. They entrapped Robinson in a setup to make a compromising video of him, and then blackmailed him -- telling him that if he didn’t resign from council, they’d use the concocted video to ruin him.

Lesser men would have let these vile politicians win in order to save themselves, and no doubt some have in Atlantic City’s sordid past.

But Robinson stood up to them and went to law enforcement instead, knowing it would be at great cost to his reputation and life.

In 2008, former Council President Craig Callaway admitted his role in the blackmail scheme and was subsequently sentenced to three years in prison. Two others in his organization, brother Ronald Callaway and Floyd Tally, were sentenced to 9 years and 12 years, respectively. Councilman John Schultz was indicted in 2007 for his role in the blackmail scheme, and later allowed to enter pretrial intervention after he was charged with conspiracy to commit criminal coercion and invasion of privacy.

Eugene Robinson put the good of the community first and helped turn Atlantic City toward the legitimate local government it needed to thrive. We rarely see such acts of self-sacrifice by public servants. Government in New Jersey would be better if more officials showed his basic goodness and strength.