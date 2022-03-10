Our view: Online, sports betting makes self-exclusion by gamblers crucial

Unhealthy temptations, let alone addictions, are hard to resist when they’re readily available. With the rise of internet-based casino and sports gambling, the immoderate betting that is harmful to many is at their fingertips any time and any place.

Internet-based casino games have steadily grown in popularity since their legalization in 2013. In just a few years, sports gambling at casino parlors and online — often through phone apps — has exploded. Last year, the amount legally wagered on sports in the U.S. doubled to more than $52 billion.

Unsurprisingly, calls to the problem gambling hotline — 1-800-GAMBLER — have increased more than 400% since 2019.

Calling the hotline to seek help is a great place to start for those suffering from the dramatic expansion in gambling options and convenience.

Everyone who wishes they could get their betting under control or even stop it all together should seriously consider using one of the best tools available to them — self-exclusion from legal gambling.

New Jersey’s Self-Exclusion Program was established in 2001 to allow people to voluntarily ban themselves from gambling in all Atlantic City casinos. In 2013, the program was expanded to also include self-exclusion for internet gaming activities.

Excluding oneself from gambling is the easiest way to put the temptation to bet out of reach.

In person, at the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement office at Tennessee Avenue and Boardwalk in Atlantic City, you can exclude yourself from city casino facilities and from internet gaming activities, or from internet gaming only. Periods of self-exclusion available are one year, five years or lifetime.

Self-exclusion from all internet gaming activities also may be done with a signup through your online player account, or with registration from the DGE web site (www.njportal.com/dge/selfexclusion).

People must do this for themselves, voluntarily. Family members and friends can encourage them to do so, but can’t put them on the self-exclusion list even for their own good.

The casinos remove people on the list from promotions, credits and complimentary services. Some casinos extend the exclusions to their properties in other jurisdictions.

Casinos and betting sites won’t accept wagers from those on the self-exclusion list. If the self-excluded manage to gamble and are caught, they forfeit their winnings.

Self-exclusion is not easy to reverse. Removal from the NJ Self Exclusion list is allowed upon request, but only after the initial term of self-exclusion is satisfied.

Those who don’t wish to enter full self-exclusion can voluntarily suspend their credit privileges at all Atlantic City casinos by submitting a request in writing or in person to the Division of Gaming Enforcement.

The power of gambling self-exclusion can help balance the immense power of inescapable and unlimited betting availability online. With it, those suffering from gambling can erect a lasting protective barrier to further harm.