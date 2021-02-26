Our view: Ocean City should back clean wind energy — and soon

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In Ocean City, though, the thoughts are about how the local government might delay this major project by the state. Councilman Bob Barr said the city could refuse permission for Ørsted to bring clean energy ashore via a buried cable, or maybe consider suing the company. “We can make things more difficult for them if we chose to,” Barr said.

The problem? Where the rest of the world sees the future of energy and part of the answer to its climate problem, some in Ocean City see wind turbines faintly on the horizon on clear days, 15 miles out to sea. That would be such an aesthetic offense to affluent oceanfront homeowners. Visual pollution they’re calling it.

We thought the fight against protective sand dunes by some rich beachfront property owners was the epitome of selfish elitism at the shore. But if Ocean City continues down this path, it would set a new standard for flouting the public interest.

Ørsted already moved the project to 15 miles out from the original 9 miles to address this overblown concern.