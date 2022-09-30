Our view: O.C. wetlands that’s hardly wet isn’t much of a refuge

A little piece of nature is a precious thing in a Jersey Shore resort. Some are so valuable, especially because of their role in the region’s storied birding history, that significant money has been spent restoring and maintaining them.

The great challenge is that while small sections of habitat can be protected from development and degradation by people, their size and disconnection from nature typically deprives them of needed natural influences.

Ocean City is the latest oceanfront municipality to find out there’s more to a pocket natural area than just setting the land aside.

The Howard S. Stainton Wildlife Refuge is 16 acres in the interior of the island centered by some wet land distant from the vast wetlands to the west. The wetness of the little refuge’s wetlands depends on a high water table and rainwater, which has been rare in this year’s drought.

When there’s shallow standing water thanks to rainy seasons, migrating birds stop by and some local waterfowl take up residence, and may be viewed from a small tower that is the only public access. This year there’s been little of that in the expanse of cracked mud with a sliver of water remaining, which offers an unsightly and smelly experience.

There’s a famous isolated natural habitat a couple of islands south that has had its own challenges and been restored adequately, but nowhere near its former glory.

The 22 acre Stone Harbor Bird Sanctuary is among the nation’s oldest wildlife refuges, designated by the borough in 1947. In 1965, it was named the first National Natural Landmark in New Jersey.

The sanctuary was famous for its concentration of nesting herons and egrets, which lasted most of the 20th century. Then its little wetland dried up, upland vegetation took over and feral cats invaded, preying on birds. The wading birds left starting in 1995 to nest elsewhere, first moving to a bayside dune forest in Avalon.

Stone Harbor cracked down on the feral cats and people feeding them, and used inmates on work details to clean the marsh, remove invasive plants and spruce up the place. A project restored the tidal flow of saltwater to the sanctuary, and another created walking paths through it.

South Cape May Meadows is 200 waterfront acres in West Cape May world famous for their avian diversity. The Nature Conservancy led a complete restoration of this former cow pasture in 2007 that included the sustainable, managed flow of fresh water through the property.

The improvements at the Stone Harbor Sanctuary and South Cape Meadows don’t seem possible at the Stainton Refuge in Ocean City. Nor has the site ever been ecologically important enough to justify such efforts. In more than a century of world-class bird watchers enjoying South Jersey’s natural riches, none that we know of has mentioned the site among dozens they’ve recommended.

New Jersey Audubon’s guide to birding trails in the region says least terns and black skimmers may visit the Stainton Refuge when there’s enough water for fish to feed on, and it’s “a very young wildlife refuge and bears watching in the coming years.”

Any improvement in the Stainton Refuge would seem to depend on a new and sustainable source of water. A city resident wondered if the fire department could simply pump water into the dried pond. That would require hundreds of thousands to more than a million of gallons of city water, which would be costly, not last long and probably isn’t even legal.

The refuge was created under a settlement agreement between the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which deemed it unbuildable wetlands, and a local housing developer. In a city so densely built up, 16 acres of open space is welcome however little it may be used by the public.

If the city and its residents want to improve upon its value to wildlife and make it more pleasant to neighbors and visitors, we think they should look into whether it could be a preserve for rare native flowers and plants that need undisturbed and usually wet ground that drains well. South Jersey has many of these, and where they occur naturally they are threatened with disturbance by the public.

The plant kingdom may make better, more consistent use of the Howard S. Stainton Wildlife Refuge, while it still occasionally welcomes wildlife from the animal kingdom.