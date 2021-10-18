Our view: Now playing, the rise of high-tech funny money

Some people in area businesses this year got a role in the hot new version of one of America’s longest running crime dramas -- the illegal passing of counterfeit money.
There long have been attempts to use phony money at the shore. The twist in this year’s episodes was that the realistic-looking bills weren’t unlawful to print and possess, but still very illegal to attempt to use as money.
They were made for use in movies, TV shows and theatrical productions in accord with U.S. Treasury guidelines. The otherwise realistic replica bills are prominently printed with phrases such as “For Motion Picture Purposes,” “Copy Money” and “Motion Picture Use Only.”
Last month, a woman working in a Galloway Township restaurant was given a prop money $100 bill for payment. Since the customers were regulars who come each Sunday after church, she was confident they hadn’t realized the money was made for the movies and not real.
Over Labor Day weekend, lower denominations of prop money were scattered around the Boardwalk in Ocean City. Earlier in the summer someone tried to pass a fake $100 bill to a business there.
Around the same time that prop money took the stage here, police in Las Cruces, New Mexico, received two reports of $20 denomination movie prop money being was passed as legal tender. Police there said denominations including $50 and $100 bills are common, but in most instances it doesn’t have the same texture as actual cash. No need for it to feel right, just look right for the camera.
A couple of weeks later, police in Douglas County, Georgia, warned that con artists were attempting to use prop money for business transactions. Sometimes the criminals were putting real money atop prop money for a legitimate-looking stack. They said illegal use of prop money has been a problem in the past in that area west of Atlanta.
Last week, prop money swindlers victimized a grocery store in Fall City, Washington, successfully spending a $100 bill printed with “For motion picture copy money” across the front. The county sheriff’s office said the bill was used to purchase gasoline, cigarettes and Laffy Taffy, and get $67.97 in change.
By law, prop money must have prominent printing that makes it readily identifiable as not legal tender, so it might seem that its illegal use would be rare.
Actually, prop money has become the most commonly used counterfeit money today, according to the U.S. Secret Service. In 2019, the currency guardians conducted a public information campaign to warn retailers about the threat and encourage them to examine money before accepting it.
Like many modern problems, this one can be traced to technology, specifically advances in printing and copying, and the internet for sales and distribution.
You can buy online $500,000 in full-print prop money $100 bills that have been aged for a realistic look and bundled with bank bands for just $1,300. Possessing it isn’t illegal. Just don’t try to spend it, which is a felony offense and possibly a federal crime.
