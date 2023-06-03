Liberty seems to be inherent in all of existence, with all that lives constantly making choices. Often only time will tell whether a choice was good, bad or neither. Some choices increase liberty or limit the ability to further choose.

Like many places in America, Middle Township is challenged to deal with the homelessness within its borders. Homeless people have formed encampments around Rio Grande, the township’s commercial hub. Many have chosen to live in tents.

The ordinary residents and businesses of the township have assumed for generations that conventional laws and regulations regarding dwellings were followed there. They didn’t choose to have their township host a population living outside of conventional law and order. People living nearby in tents deprive them of an important part of the law-abiding community they chose.

The Township Committee and Mayor Tim Donohue are in the midst of choosing to specifically disallow, outside of licensed campgrounds, the use of temporary structures such as tents for regular human habitation. Use would be limited to seven days within a 180-day period, with possible fines and time in jail for violations.

Donahue said the township’s code enforcers and police need this additional tool to remove people camping on property they don’t own or rent, and to deal with unsanitary conditions, fires, unsafe electric wiring, trash and other issues.

If Middle Township gives final approval to the ordinance after a public hearing on June 19, officials will join a nationwide trend that has produced more than 100 such bans the past several years.

Legislation to ban living in tents statewide has been introduced in six states. Last July, Tennessee became the first state to make it a felony to live in a tent or sleep on state land.

Portland, Oregon, in November banned living in tents and moved people into six city-sanctioned mass encampment sites limited to 250 people. The city plans eventually to require everyone living on the streets to move into shelters.

Encampment bans are common in California, which hosts about 170,000 of the 580,000 homeless people counted last year by the federal government. Los Angeles for years has banned tent living in certain areas and last August expanded the prohibition to encampments within 500 feet of schools and day care centers. In February, Culver City, Calif., banned tents and makeshift structures in public spaces.

Last year we praised Middle officials for creating the Rio Grande Community Partnership. That is charged with coming up with responses to homelessness and drug use in the area, as well as to petty crime and a shortage of housing. Township police work closely with Volunteers of America – a nonprofit that for more than a century has provided affordable housing and other services -- to connect homeless people with the resources to help them get off the streets.

But many choose continued homelessness over getting help.

Addiction, mental illness and poor choices in the past can make it nearly impossible to choose well -- even toward a better, healthier life. At some point for some people, some decisions must be made for them and carried out regardless of their consent if they’re to have a chance to again become fully human and able to make choices.

Middle officials have shown compassion and fairness in attending to the interests of everyone in the township. A ban on living in tents may best serve most people, even those refusing help, in the long run.