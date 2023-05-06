State efforts to support American woodcocks, red-shouldered hawks and barred owls collided with unfortunate results this year at the Glassboro Wildlife Management Area. These are rare birds, but none is as rare as the resulting admission of failure by a state agency.

The New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife in February began work on creating habitat for woodcock at its Glassboro WMA. When that involved clear cutting 21 acres of mature upland forest, people were shocked and conservation groups were outraged. Four groups -- South Jersey Land and Water Trust, Citizens United to Protect Maurice River and its Tributaries, Pinelands Preservation Alliance and the New Jersey Conservation Foundation -- urged an immediate halt to the work. The Department of Environmental Protection and its division suspended the project and began a review of it.

The woodcock is found in the eastern half of the U.S. and is in decline due to habitat loss. This inland member of the shorebird family prefers young forests and shrubby old fields. A good-tasting gamebird and challenging to shoot, it is a favorite of hunters, who also are strong conservationists. No question, creating some new habitat for woodcock would be good.

The project work, however, included clearing more than 14 acres of wetlands. Almost 3 acres of that was suitable habitat for two avian species the state protects more than woodcocks -- the threatened barred owl and the endangered red-shouldered hawk.

A local ecologist who has done research at the site, Joseph Arsenault, told NJ Spotlight that other areas in the Glassboro WMA are much more suitable for woodcock habitat.

By mid-April, the DEP charged its own Bureau of Land Management within its Division of Fish & Wildlife with unlawfully disturbing and clearing vegetation in “exceptional freshwater wetlands” at the WMA. It ordered the bureau to submit a restoration plan within 30 days or face financial penalties. (If it comes to that, we hope the money just changes accounts within the department and doesn’t come from the state budget or taxpayers.)

About a week later DEP Commissioner Shawn LaTourette admitted to a legislative budget hearing that a breakdown in the project’s process and personnel had led to the damage at Glassboro WMA. “We will put in better guardrails to make it sure it does not happen again,’’ he promised legislators.

Conservation groups have clamored for more public notice and information during the planning for habitat creation. Fish and Wildlife had only said it would create and manage meadow habitat with moist soils for woodcock. If the groups had details of the plan, they could have helped DEP head off its blunder.

Even in admitting its error, though, the DEP has remained insufficiently transparent. It didn’t say at what point the mistake started, how it occurred, or why it was able to continue until well after the damage was done.

Who thought these 21 acres were good for creating woodcock habitat? If that was an expertly informed proposal, we’d love to see how the factors were weighed.

The severe clear cutting was done by an outside contractor. How was that contractor selected? Was it experienced in habitat modification? Did it receive adequate instruction and oversight from the DEP’s Bureau of Land Management?

The public can’t be confident that the DEP won’t make mistakes like this again unless people hear what went wrong and see the specifics of how it will do better going forward.

The DEP historically has shown the expertise needed for protecting and enhancing New Jersey’s natural resources. Full public disclosure of conservation plans would give their experts some backup and reassure the public.