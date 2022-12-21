Our view: Not easy to make Atlantic City retail friendly

We’re big fans of ShopRite and always want what’s best for Atlantic City. We’d love to see a ShopRite supermarket open in the city, and give residents more convenient access to a wider selection of groceries at competitive prices.

Even though other companies had tried and failed to sustain a full-service supermarket in the city, a ShopRite looked likely after the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority a couple of years ago decided to finance one and reached an agreement with Village Super Market to build and operate one. The ceremonial groundbreaking at the site a year ago with Gov. Phil Murphy and Mayor Marty Small Sr. seemed to make it a certainty.

When the final contract and start of construction didn’t happen soon, we counseled patience. There always can be delays and this is a non-standard retail development. We still advise patience and now also suggest mentally preparing for the possibility that the deal could fall apart.

Atlantic City residents, officials and religious leaders are understandably annoyed, anxious and worried that an important and elusive goal of the community might slip away again. This month they gathered at the site where the ShopRite is to be built for what City Council member Kaleem Shabazz described as a vigil to encourage stakeholders to get the project moving.

Shabazz has remained confident that Atlantic City would get a supermarket and has only heard rumors about why the project has not yet begun. “I don’t have any cogent, rational reason that I could say in public for the holdup,” he said.

Here are some possible ordinary business reasons for the delay and perhaps a failure to launch.

Decisions on business opportunities are driven by their costs and their potential for revenue and profits. These are estimated from careful study of the size and demographics of the market, as well as capital and regulatory costs. If those numbers worked for a ShopRite in Atlantic City, it would already be there.

The current deal depends on enough CRDA financial support to lower costs to balance revenue and profits that are sure to be below standards for a supermarket. The authority has approved spending $18.7 million to build the supermarket and then lease it to Village Super Market for $1 a year.

This year a source familiar with the deal, speaking on condition of anonymity, indicated Village Super Market had requested a $500,000 annual subsidy to cover operational losses.

Many readers commenting on the supermarket plan think that shoplifting could scotch the deal or cause the business to fail after it’s built. There are reasons they may be right.

One is that Atlantic City’s premier shopping district, Tanger Outlets the Walk, has had trouble with uncontrolled shoplifting and thieves with multiple repeat offenses -- which has required a concerted effort by Atlantic County and the city to help restore retail order.

Another is that shoplifting nationwide has increased as laws and enforcement have eased to spare offenders from getting a criminal record for what many view as a minor property crime.

Last year, U.S. small-business owners reported that daily shoplifting almost doubled from the prior year (14% in 2020 to 23% in 2021), according to a Business.org survey. Shoplifting has become routine, with 89% of business owners reporting such thefts from their stores. A quarter said they experience shoplifting on a daily basis.

Research published in the American Journal of Psychiatry found that 11% of Americans shoplift during their lives, and that it is strongly associated with substance use disorders, pathological gambling and mental health problems. Atlantic City seems to have a disproportionate share of these issues and their associated behaviors.

Lately city residents have added a Wawa store to their wish list. This would face market impediments similar to those for the supermarket, with one notable addition. Having seen the money offered to Village Super Market to locate in the city, Wawa could reasonably expect government support for developing a store there.

City residents aren’t alone in wishing they had favorite retailers. For years people in the region have pined vainly for a Trader Joe’s to open at the Jersey Shore. Such location decisions are usually driven by market considerations beyond anyone’s control.

Atlantic City can’t make its market for groceries bigger or stronger, but could reduce losses due to shoplifting. Progress has been made on that, but not enough for shoplifting to cease being a business investment factor.

The CRDA has known from the start it would have to make the cost, revenue and profit equation work for a full-service supermarket to open in Atlantic City. That equation has gotten tougher to solve the past couple of years, reviving the original question of whether it makes sense to subsidize a grocery for the city that its market doesn’t justify. If the CRDA could do this over, perhaps it would still promise a ShopRite, but only if it could be done for X amount of dollars.