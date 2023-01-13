Our view: North Wildwood should cut its dune-fight losses, cooperate

Next week the city of North Wildwood will try to convince a Superior Court judge not to grant the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection an injunction stopping the city’s flagrant disregard of the DEP’s legal and reasonable management of shore protection resources.

North Wildwood officials instead should end their unsupported and illegal actions in the city’s beach zone, and accept the state’s many patient and conciliatory offers to work together on the municipality’s genuine and urgent riparian problems.

Mayor Patrick Rosenello and fellow officials since 2020 have defied DEP shore protection efforts. The city bulldozed 12 acres of mature, functional dunes -- the best defense against storm surge for barrier islands -- and built a long bulkhead, a fully discredited strategy against the relentless power of the ocean. The city also supported multiple buildings and sewer service in the beach zone with neither engineering and environmental reviews nor state approvals.

The state accused the city of violating New Jersey’s Coastal Area Facilities Review Act (CAFRA, the historic linchpin of coastal protection), the Flood Hazard Area Control Act, the Freshwater Wetlands Act and the Water Pollution Control Act. Then-DEP Commissioner Catherine McCabe said the city “showed complete disregard for these laws and regulations,” and the department ordered a halt to all unauthorized construction along 20 blocks of the oceanfront, restoration of the dunes and the removal of structures that fail to get DEP approval. Instead of restoring the dunes, the city resumed bulldozing sand and preparing to install another bulkhead.

The next notice of multiple violations by the city included a warning that “penalties may be assessed on a daily basis for each violation” and the city may be forced to remove all illegal construction and return the beach to its natural state.

Current DEP Commissioner Shawn LaTourette said the state was eager to work with the city and sent a letter to Rosenello “in the spirit of partnership.” Besides reviewing the violations, LaTourette told the mayor “the taking of such unauthorized actions without proper engineering review by DEP may only further exacerbate coastal erosion, creating unintended consequences for the city, its residents and neighbors.”

In early December the DEP applied to Superior Court for an order to compel North Wildwood to follow the relevant state laws and immediately stop bulkhead construction. The judge scheduled a hearing for next Tuesday on that request for an emergency stay of city actions.

Rosenello called LaTourette “incompetent” and soon the city filed a lawsuit of its own seeking $20 million in damages from the state for not providing adequate shore protection. Rosenello then made dubious claims about the state’s assessment of city beach conditions and accused the DEP of “an incredible lack of professionalism and scientific integrity.”

North Wildwood is in fact suffering serious erosion in its coastal zone that it has been powerless to prevent. But this is the consequence of the historic and destructive Cape May Canal jetty and the apparent reluctance of officials in Wildwood and Lower Township to support a large federal Five Mile Beach projection project.

That World War II era jetty, South Jersey’s longest, created a counterclockwise near-beach flow that relentlessly scours sand from North Wildwood beaches and Hereford Inlet. Much of this and other sand coming down the coast have built up the Wildwood beach far into the Atlantic (while also feeding Wildwood Crest and starving Cape May City).

There isn’t support to remove the jetty, but the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the DEP want to make the best of the situation with tens of millions of dollars’ worth of beach and coastal protection work on Five Mile Beach. Five years ago Wildwood said it wanted a bulkhead instead of the dunes that protect the rest of the Jersey coastline, and since then Mayor Pete Byron has repeatedly said city is negotiating a coastal work agreement but no word about progress or even what the city wants.

We’re astounded that some municipal officials still are under the delusion that a short bulkhead will provide sufficient protection from storm surges in this era of rising seas. We hope they’re not cynically figuring they’ll be out of office by the time a hurricane hits their towns.

Rosenello and North Wildwood should make the best of what might be their last chance at an amicable agreement with the state, and join Wildwood Crest, the state and federal government in pressing Wildwood and Lower Township to align themselves with the proven coastal protection programs needed to sustain barrier island living.

The longer barrier island officials stall these expensive projects benefiting their residents and visitors, the greater the possibility that the vast majority living inland who can’t afford a house near the ocean will start to question why they should repeatedly pay to help those not even willing to allow storm damage to be minimized.