Our view: North Jersey Democrats try to smear journalist doing his job

Moran has written two columns opposing her nomination for several reasons, including her office’s handling of the Katie Brennan case. For years Suarez was chief counsel to the corrupt chairman of the Bergen County Democrats who was eventually jailed on bribery charges. She managed a political fund and was penalized $9,000 by the state for hiding the identities of donors.

Suddenly, a rumor has been circulated that two years ago Moran mistreated Suarez. A Suarez spokeswoman claimed that was no “gentle tap on the prosecutor’s elbow as stated but rather her arm was grabbed with such force that she could still feel it several minutes later.”

Yet even though two officers accompanying Suarez filed reports on the incident (apparently at her request), neither saw the elbow touch nor the rough treatment now alleged.

Then at a news conference, Gov. Murphy was invited to comment about Suarez’s claim (which hadn’t been published by any newspaper in the state). “We always have to start in the place of believing women who come forward,” Murphy said, and then he falsely accused the Star-Ledger of not investigating the incident involving its employee.