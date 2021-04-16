Our view: North Jersey Democrats try to smear journalist doing his job

Attacking someone personally because you don’t agree with their views is ignorant and abusive, but unfortunately too common when so many believe the ends justify the means. But making something up about a person and then using it to attack them is an appalling smear attempt.
We’re sadly convinced that’s the case in an attack on a critical journalist by North Jersey Democrats and, in a supporting role, Gov. Phil Murphy.
Two years ago, the office of Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez decided against prosecuting Al Alvarez, the fellow Murphy campaign worker that Katie Brennan accused of raping her. Suarez knew Alvarez personally, and her office didn’t tell Brennan it wouldn’t prosecute the case for seven months. Suarez denied involvement in the case, despite receiving four memos discussing its details.
Tom Moran, an editorial page editor for the Star-Ledger in Newark and among the state’s best news columnists, couldn’t get Suarez to return his calls about the Brennan story. So, he said, when he saw her in a crowded hallway at a political conference and she apparently didn’t hear him, he touched her elbow to get her attention. She turned and said, “Don’t touch me!” and he walked away.
Now New Jersey Democrats are urging President Biden to name Suarez the U.S. Attorney for New Jersey, putting her in charge of fighting political corruption, organized crime, terrorism and more.
Moran has written two columns opposing her nomination for several reasons, including her office’s handling of the Katie Brennan case. For years Suarez was chief counsel to the corrupt chairman of the Bergen County Democrats who was eventually jailed on bribery charges. She managed a political fund and was penalized $9,000 by the state for hiding the identities of donors.
Suddenly, a rumor has been circulated that two years ago Moran mistreated Suarez. A Suarez spokeswoman claimed that was no “gentle tap on the prosecutor’s elbow as stated but rather her arm was grabbed with such force that she could still feel it several minutes later.”
Yet even though two officers accompanying Suarez filed reports on the incident (apparently at her request), neither saw the elbow touch nor the rough treatment now alleged.
Then at a news conference, Gov. Murphy was invited to comment about Suarez’s claim (which hadn’t been published by any newspaper in the state). “We always have to start in the place of believing women who come forward,” Murphy said, and then he falsely accused the Star-Ledger of not investigating the incident involving its employee.
This from Murphy and his closest aides, who for several months ignored Brennan’s report to them of being assaulted. Then they responded evasively after she finally told the Wall Street Journal her story.
Senate Majority Leader Loretta Weinberg was aghast that Murphy would play the “believe women” card as if this were a case of sexual harassment or assault, according to Moran. “I remind the governor this is not that kind of case,” Weinberg said. “And yeah, women should be believed, starting with Katie Brennan.”
This smear attempt reminds us of the effort by this same circle of North Jersey Democrats to discredit Brennan. After she went public with her charges and story, they contacted some in the media with claims that she was promiscuous and maybe didn’t deserve being believed or supported.
We believe Katie Brennan and we also believe Tom Moran, who over many years has earned a fine reputation for public service journalism.
The actions of Suarez and Murphy are disappointing. At a time when examples of integrity and civil behavior are much needed, they provide the opposite.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.